MILWAUKEE® Tools opens flagship UK Experience Centre with 10-year commitment to trades training

Power tool leader opens carbon-neutral training hub in Aylesbury, tackling the UK’s shortage of practical, trade-ready skills
MILWAUKEE® Tools, industry-leading manufacturer of power tools, accessories, and hand tools, has officially opened its new UK Experience Centre at Westcott Venture Park, Aylesbury. The 13,250-square-foot carbon-neutral facility represents the company’s largest investment in UK training infrastructure, backed by a 10-year lease agreement. The facility addresses a growing need in the trades sector for comprehensive, practical training environments where professionals can test equipment in realistic conditions before making significant investment decisions. Unlike traditional showrooms or brief product demonstrations, the centre provides extended access to MILWAUKEE® Tools’ full product ecosystem in both indoor training spaces and dedicated outdoor testing areas.
Built using MILWAUKEE® tools to demonstrate the brand’s commitment to efficiency and reduced emissions, the state-of-the-art hub will be used to upskill approximately 300 employees annually through expert training programmes. The centre will enable MILWAUKEE® Tools to enhance customer relationships and support direct end-user interaction, with hands-on training and product testing opportunities available.
From the established M12™ and M18™ cordless platforms to the expanding MX FUEL™ light equipment range, visitors will gain access to cutting-edge battery technology including REDLITHIUM™ FORGE™ batteries, power tools, hand tools, and outdoor power equipment.
“We’re just getting started,” says Dan Stringer, Head of Training at MILWAUKEE® Tools UK. “Since our founding in 1924, MILWAUKEE® has been driven by a commitment to solving the real-world challenges faced by professional tradespeople. This Experience Centre embodies that heritage while spotlighting the innovations that will define the next century of our industry. Investing in this hub demonstrates our growing support of the British trades sector, and we look forward to industry professionals, as well as other key stakeholders, exploring the range of training and testing opportunities we have on offer.”
Trade professionals, dealers and media representatives interested in experiencing the centre firsthand are encouraged to get in touch with MILWAUKEE® to arrange a visit or request a product demonstration.
For more information about the MILWAUKEE® Tools Experience Centre, please contact – uk.milwaukee.marketing@TTI-EMEA.com
