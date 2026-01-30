Treveth celebrates construction milestone at Bodmin’s Normandy Way Business Hub

Cornish developer Treveth has marked a key milestone in the delivery of the sustainable Normandy Way Business Hub, Bodmin, with a topping out ceremony to celebrate completion of the roof and main steel portal frame.

The ceremony marks significant progress on the development of seven high-quality, energy-efficient workspace units designed to meet the needs of light industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse occupiers.

Supported by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme and part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the scheme represents a major new investment in Cornwall’s business infrastructure. Located on the established Walker Lines Industrial Estate, it will enhance local capacity for growing and incoming businesses.

Councillor Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council, joined representatives from Treveth, Poltair Construction and the Good Growth Programme for the ceremony. Guests were given a tour of the site with updates on construction progress and the sustainability-led approach being delivered throughout the build.

Despite challenging winter weather, Poltair Construction has made strong progress. The full steel portal frame is now complete, the roof is in place, and solar PV panels have been installed.

Each of the new units is designed to B2/B8 use class and built to high sustainability and accessibility standards. Key features include:

6m eaves height and open-plan internal layout

Solar PV panels and EV charging to each unit

Energy-efficient construction and enhanced insulation

Roller shutter doors, car parking and cycle storage

Mezzanine-ready design for future expansion

The development will also deliver a biodiversity net gain through enhanced landscaping and sustainable site design. Through smart engineering, the project team has already saved five tonnes of CO2e and avoided 4,000m3 of soil movement by re-working the sub-base design to reuse material on site.

Robert Churchill, Senior Commercial Property Manager at Treveth, commented: “The

topping out ceremony is an important moment for Normandy Way and a chance to reflect on what has been achieved to date. We were pleased to share this milestone with partners who have helped make the project possible.

“Despite difficult weather and earlier remediation and utility diversion delays, progress remains strong, and we are on track for completion in Spring 2026.

“With the buildings now taking shape, it’s an excellent time for local businesses seeking space between 1,400 sq ft and 9,850 sq ft to get in touch. Units can still be combined to meet specific operational needs, and we can offer incentives for early engagement, including tailored internal layouts. Interested businesses should contact our agents at Vickery Holman as soon as possible.”

Councillor Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council, said: “It’s great to see this project moving towards completion, and I look forward to seeing the first businesses move into these units. Building a resilient Cornish economy that creates growth and jobs is one of our key priorities, and providing the infrastructure needed by businesses is a key part of that work. This is good news for Bodmin, and good news for Cornwall.”

The Normandy Way Business Hub ads to Treveth’s expanding commercial property portfolio, which includes developments across Cornwall aimed at stimulating local jobs, attracting inward investment, and delivering long-term economic value for the region. The Cornwall Council founded developer is progressing with further commercial space in Bodmin for an end user led scheme, in addition to plots at Newquay Aerohub for bespoke and larger units to meet business needs.

As a recent addition to this portfolio, the Normandy Way Business Hub supports Treveth’s mission to deliver flexible, tenant-focused commercial space that drives economic growth while championing environmental performance.

Treveth owns and manages commercial units across Bodmin, Helston, Pool, and Falmouth, all of which are currently fully let. The developer aims to deliver at least 5,000 sqm of commercial space across Cornwall each year.

For more information on Treveth, visit www.treveth.co.uk. For enquiries about the new units at the Normandy Way Business Hub, contact rbrenton@vickeryholman.com / eferris@vickeryholman.com.

