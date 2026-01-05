Triple awards success for G F Tomlinson at National Federation of Builders Awards 2025

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, is celebrating a triple win at the Construction Awards of Excellence ceremony held in Birmingham by the National Federation of Builders (NFB), taking home the title spots for three prestigious categories – Rising Star, Innovation in Construction Technology and the Remarkable Heritage and Conservation Project.

The awards, held annually by the NFB, celebrate outstanding achievements across the UK construction sector, recognising excellence in construction, innovation, sustainability, collaboration and individual contribution.

The Rising Star award recognises emerging talent demonstrating exceptional potential, innovation, and leadership within the construction industry. G F Tomlinson had two shortlisted out of the four finalists, with Amy Kelly and Harry Gilsenan who had been selected from 300 applicants. Amy Kelly was triumphant on the night, standing out for her journey from Technical Trainee to Assistant Site Manager in under six years, showcasing technical skill, environmental responsibility and a commitment to community engagement.

Amy has made an impact through mentoring young people, promoting sustainability on-site, and driving improvements in operational efficiency. Her passion for social value and outreach has connected hundreds of local students and residents with live construction projects – including the high-profile Sherwood Observatory scheme.

The Innovation in Construction Technology award celebrates projects that use advanced digital tools and modern methods of construction to transform the way the industry delivers. G F Tomlinson received this award for its work on the Sherwood Observatory in Sutton-in-Ashfield – a £6.8 million world-class STEM facility that has reimagined a disused Victorian underground reservoir into a cutting-edge educational and community destination.

By merging heritage, science, and technology, the contractor delivered a landmark scheme that not only celebrates engineering excellence but also fosters educational opportunities and community pride. The project demonstrated outstanding innovation through its use of 3D laser scanning, Building Information Modelling (BIM), off-site manufacturing and real-time digital engagement tools to achieve precision, quality and sustainability. Stephen Spiegelhalter, G F Tomlinson’s Project Manager for the scheme was on hand to receive this prestigious award.

The Remarkable Heritage and Conservation Project award recognises outstanding craftsmanship, sensitivity, and innovation in the preservation and restoration of historically significant sites, and the nominated scheme recognised G F Tomlinson’s exceptional work on the restoration and refurbishment of the Grade II Listed Central Building at the University of Nottingham’s Castle Meadow Campus.

A landmark project that has transformed a unique 1990s tensile-roof structure into a modern education and events hub, the restoration involved the sensitive preservation of one of the UK’s youngest listed buildings, including the complex renewal of its 4,500 sq. metre PTFE roof, extensive structural repairs and refinishing of over 900m² of glass and aluminium cladding. Through innovative engineering solutions, collaborative heritage stewardship and a commitment to carbon reduction, the team delivered major programme, cost and sustainability benefits for the university, while breathing new life into a building of significant architectural importance.

Lee Roberts, G F Tomlinson Site Manager, who has worked for the company for over 30 years, proudly received the award on behalf of the project team.

This triple success reflects G F Tomlinson’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact across its diverse project portfolio throughout the region.

Andy Sewards, Chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been recognised with three prestigious awards at this year’s Construction Awards of Excellence organised by the NFB. Each win is a testament to the dedication, talent and collaborative spirit of our team.

“These accolades celebrate not only our technical excellence but also our purpose to build responsibly, sustainably and with long-lasting benefit for the communities in which we operate.”

