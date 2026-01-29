Vistry announces new partners at Develop Warwickshire’s Nuneaton development

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has signed contracts with Placefirst, one of the UK’s foremost build-to-rent property developers, for 49 PRS properties at their landmark Milby Meadows development, in Nuneaton. This includes is four 1-bed homes, 23 2-bed and 22 3-bed homes. This agreement, made on behalf of the Develop Warwickshire joint venture (JV), completes a quartet of key partners, each bringing unique expertise and resources to the project.

The JV’s partnership model at the 1,700-home development now includes:

Platform Homes, delivering 133 affordable properties,

Sigma, providing 38 PRS homes,

Leaf, contributing 82 PRS units,

And Placefirst, rounding out the offering with the final 49 PRS homes.

Together, these organisations are ensuring a diverse mix of tenures, making homes accessible to people from all walks of life and fostering a truly balanced and inclusive community.

Michael Moore, Vistry’s Managing Director for North West Midlands, said: “I am delighted to have such a fantastic range of partners on our largest scheme within the Develop Warwickshire Joint Venture.

“Placefirst brings a wealth of experience and provides an excellent opportunity to develop the private rental sector offer on this site. Bringing a wide range of tenure offers to the area shows the commitment of the JV to delivering high-quality, affordable homes that enhance communities and meet the diverse housing needs in Warwickshire.”

Henry Marshall, Investment Director at Placefirst said: “Our latest project with Vistry builds on our other four neighbourhoods, which will deliver a total of 363 home across Oxford, Northampton, Mansfield, Swindon and now Warwickshire. The collaboration enables us to deliver sustainable, quality homes and communities built for the long-term in places where they’re needed. We look forward to seeing our partnership with Vistry continue to thrive, and helping to create an inclusive and well-connected neighbourhood that supports community growth in Milby Meadows.”

Develop Warwickshire, the joint venture between Vistry, Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council, is building 2,000 homes in Warwickshire to help address the region’s housing shortage. The JV has committed £2.5 billion to create much-needed new homes and job opportunities for local residents. The partnership’s dedication to sustainable development aligns with local authority criteria and aims to enhance the quality of life for Warwickshire residents.

James Devereux, Finance Director of WDPG, said: “This is another major step forward to bring the vision for Milby Meadows and Weddington to life. The agreement between Vistry and Placefirst is a clear demonstration of the confidence in this landmark development and completes a strong quartet of partners within the Develop Warwickshire scheme.

“Together, we’re giving future residents a real sense of the community taking shape while combining our expertise to deliver sustainable, thriving communities across the county.”

Councillor Stephen Shaw, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at Warwickshire County Council, said: “This agreement marks another significant milestone in delivering the high-quality homes and infrastructure that families across Warwickshire need. The inclusion of Placefirst strengthens an already exceptional partnership and reflects the confidence in what is being achieved at Milby Meadows.

“Through Develop Warwickshire we are creating sustainable, well connected communities that offer real opportunities for local people.”

Each home will be constructed using modern methods of construction, incorporating air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points. The development will boast energy-efficient design elements, incorporate sustainable urban drainage systems and will include beautifully-landscaped green open space.

Phase 1 of the infrastructure works is now complete, creating a northern link road bringing together the surrounding developments with access to the new Higham Lane North Academy, which opened in September 2025 for students aged 11-16.

Construction of the first 530 homes with public open space is well under way. When completed, Milby Meadows will feature a mix of 1,700 two, three and four-bedroom properties, a primary and secondary school, a local centre with retail and community facilities, extensive public open spaces, play areas, a habitat pond and multi-functional green infrastructure, and new roads and highway improvements including on the A444 and footpaths linking to other developments.

