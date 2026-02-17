£80m Abode Student Portfolio Backs Affordability and Prime Regional Locations

Abode Student has unveiled an £80 million purpose-built student accommodation portfolio spanning Birmingham and Nottingham, positioning affordability and location at the heart of its growth strategy for 2026 and beyond.

The Manchester-based developer, led by founder Ashley Ladson, will deliver 525 beds across two schemes: a 317-bed development in Birmingham’s Knowledge Quarter and a 208-bed scheme in Nottingham, just three minutes’ walk from Nottingham Trent University. Rents will start from £175 per week in Birmingham and £198 per week in Nottingham, reflecting a deliberate focus on accessible pricing in prime Russell Group city markets.

The investment case is equally compelling. The portfolio is targeting a 5.75 per cent net initial yield, rising to 6.2 per cent on practical completion, with projected occupancy levels exceeding 96 per cent. Nottingham is already forecasting 40 per cent pre-bookings 18 months ahead of opening, significantly outperforming regional averages and underlining demand for well-located, sensibly priced accommodation.

Abode Student’s strategy responds to a noticeable shift in the PBSA sector. As students and families become more cost-conscious, proximity to campus is increasingly valued above high-end amenities. Ladson believes the opportunity lies in regional university cities rather than an increasingly saturated London market.

“Students prioritise location over luxury,” he said. “They want accommodation that is within walking distance of campus and priced realistically. Our focus is on delivering exactly that, without compromising on design quality.”

Central to this approach is a partnership with interior designer Miminat Shodeinde, founder of Miminat Designs. Together, they have developed a ‘Refined Durability’ philosophy, specifying long-lasting, high-performance materials that reduce maintenance cycles and lifecycle costs. The aim is to demonstrate that good design and affordability are not mutually exclusive.

The two schemes, Abode Student Wireworks in Birmingham and Abode Student Leatherworks in Nottingham, have secured detailed planning consent, with construction scheduled to begin in November 2026 and completion targeted for September 2028. Christopher Dee LLP has been appointed to advise on funding.

Sustainability also underpins the developments, which are targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings. Measures include air source heat pumps, rainwater harvesting, biodiversity net gain and green travel infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Abode Student is pursuing further opportunities in Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and Bristol, signalling a broader regional expansion strategy anchored by strong university cities and enduring student demand.

