Bullard puts the ‘ard’ in graft in new Jewson landscaping campaign

Footballing legend turned TV personality Jimmy Bullard will front a new landscaping campaign by Jewson, championing the people behind one of the toughest trades in the industry.

Across TV, radio and social media, the former Fulham FC, Hull City and Ipswich Town player portrays a high-energy landscaping ‘coach’, set out to show employees, trade customers and aspiring DIY landscapers that with Jewson products and services, landscaping is made easier, ‘because the job’s ‘ard enough”.

The campaign is designed to show that landscapers have all the products they need for their projects thanks to Jewson’s range, its expert team, and complementary services including Jewson Tool Hire.

Throughout the spring and summer, Jewson will offer customers a variety of promotions on its landscaping range, including the Dallas, Verona and Nordic porcelain tiles from its exclusive Terralis range.

New own-brand product lines including top soil, bark, mulch, compost and grade wood chippings will now be delivered to customers in Terralis-branded bulk bags, while new composite decking products are available as a low-maintenance alternative to timber decking.

Jewson colleagues have also played a key role in the campaign, helping shape new ranges including landscaping accessories and fencing, and many of the team will feature in some of the content aired. There’ll also be landscaping themed activities in branch in line with key sporting events including The Masters and the World Cup.

Tessa Viller, Marketing Director for STARK UK, Jewson’s parent company, said: “Landscaping is one of the toughest, most hands-on trades out there, and at Jewson we’re proud to partner those who put the work in every single day – often in challenging conditions. Our aim is to make life easier for those customers by being the go-to destination for landscaping materials – with the range, availability and local expertise to get everything you need for a landscaping project in one place.

“Jimmy’s energy, credibility and down-to-earth approach make him the perfect fit as our landscaping ambassador. He’s a true champion of the Jewson colleagues who sit at the heart of our branches, playing a vital role in helping them win more work, more often. It’s great to have him on board – there’s a very fun, but busy, few months ahead!”

Jimmy said: “I know a thing or two about graft. I’ve built my career on hard work, teamwork and getting the basics right under pressure, and that’s exactly what landscaping is all about. It’s not about shortcuts or showboating – it’s about skill, stamina and doing the job properly, day in, day out. From early starts to heavy materials and tight deadlines, the work’s hard enough already, which is why I’ve got huge respect for the people who do it.

“That’s also why I’m proud to be working with Jewson. They really understand what landscapers need – from dependable stock to straightforward advice in branch – and they’re all about making life easier for the people putting the work in. It’s great to be part of something that truly champions landscapers. Bring on the summer.” Explore Jewson’s landscaping range here.

