City of London unveils vision of future skyline as development boom gathers pace

The City of London Corporation has released a new CGI revealing how the Square Mile’s skyline is expected to look in around six years’ time, once the latest wave of towers under construction or with planning consent are complete.

The computer-generated images illustrate the evolving cluster of tall buildings in the City’s financial district, reflecting what will be delivered following a record year for planning approvals in 2025. According to the Corporation, 2026 has already marked the busiest start to a year in seven years in terms of both planning submissions and decisions, as demand for high-quality, sustainable Grade A office space continues to grow.

More than half a million square metres of office space was granted planning permission in 2025 alone – the equivalent of more than ten Gherkin-sized buildings – with roughly half of that total already under construction. The result is a development pipeline that will keep the Square Mile firmly in growth mode for the remainder of the decade.

Major schemes contributing to the future skyline include 1 Undershaft, which is already progressing on site, alongside 85 Gracechurch Street and 60 Gracechurch Street, both due to start shortly. Together, these projects will add more than 200,000 square metres of commercial space.

Chris Hayward, Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation, said strong demand for amenity-rich, premium office space was reinforcing the City’s global appeal. He noted that vacancy rates in the City Core continue to fall, prime supply remains tight and leasing activity has reached its strongest annual performance since 2019. He added that the City continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver complex, large-scale developments while responding to evolving patterns of work.

Tom Sleigh, Chairman of the Planning and Transportation Committee, described commercial development in the Square Mile as “all systems go”, pointing to a particularly active start to the year and sustained investor confidence in the City’s long-term prospects.

How the skyline will look when all current plans are completed

