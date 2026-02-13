From Swansea to Gravesend: Willmott Dixon Breaks Ground on Major New Sports Hubs

Willmott Dixon is stretching from Wales to Kent as it mobilises on two landmark leisure developments set to transform community sport and wellbeing facilities on either side of the country.

In Swansea, early works are now under way on the new National Institute for Sport & Health (NISH), while in Gravesend preparations are gathering pace for the long-awaited Cascades Leisure Centre.

In Wales, the four-storey NISH development for Swansea University is being constructed at the entrance to Swansea Bay Sports Park. The project is funded through the Swansea Bay City Deal, with backing from Swansea Council and local health boards.

Work began last month to replace the existing pavilion at Sketty Lane, with full construction scheduled to commence in the coming weeks. Project management is being led by Pick Everard, working alongside architects Powell Dobson.

The 2,000 sq m facility is designed to unite public, private and academic sectors engaged in sports and health research and development. NISH aims to support start-ups and growing businesses in advancing product innovation, while also serving as a key anchor for a broader Science and Innovation Park.

Keith Lloyd, Director of NISH, said the institute will position Swansea — and Wales — firmly on the global stage for pioneering research, product development and community health innovation. He described it as a catalyst for discovery, inward investment and improved wellbeing.

The building is expected to open its doors in 2027.

Further east in Gravesend, Kent, Willmott Dixon is working with Gravesham Borough Council to prepare the site for a new £43 million leisure centre. Early site activity is under way, with demolition works scheduled to begin in early spring to clear the existing structures and ready the ground for construction.

The new Cascades Leisure Centre will replace the current ageing facility. Plans feature a 25-metre swimming pool, a 17-metre learner pool, an aqua play and flume area, spectator seating, a six-court sports hall, a multi-level soft play zone, dedicated party and community rooms, and a café.

Willmott Dixon was appointed as the council’s construction partner in September 2025 for the pre-construction phase via a direct award through the Pagabo framework.

Richard Poulter, Managing Director for Willmott Dixon in the South, said it is an exciting stage of the project as visible activity begins on site. He added that the new leisure centre will provide an outstanding, sustainable facility designed with families and the wider community in mind.

Over the past decade, Willmott Dixon has delivered more than 160 leisure facilities across the UK, including 108 swimming pools. The new Cascades Leisure Centre is expected to open in 2028, marking a significant investment in the future health and wellbeing of the Gravesend community.

What the new Cascades Leisure Centre is exepcted to look like

