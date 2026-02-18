Livingston Designer Outlet accelerates growth with Castore and NEXT refit commitments

Livingston Designer Outlet has secured refit commitments from leading occupiers Castore and NEXT. As Scotland’s largest outlet destination, Livingston Designer Outlet continues to drive investment from both its existing and new brands.

The expanded and refitted Castore unit represents a key building block inthe brands ambitious journey to become the UK’s leading premium sports-wear brand. Through its partnership with Rangers Football Club via its Umbro license, the 3,000sqft Livingston store will offer fans and athletes the opportunity to shop for the latest fan and training collections at significantly discounted prices.

Meanwhile, the relocated and refitted NEXT store is now occupying a prominent location in the North Mall as an anchor tenant. As well as delivering a fresh, new store – this move formed part of a strategic repositioning project at the destination. This initiative focuses on putting the right brands in the right spaces to maximise commercial impact and deliver the best possible customer experience and is a key pillar of the 2026 roadmap.

Already this year,Livingston Designer Outlet has confirmed the forthcoming arrival of immersive leisure experience Flip Out, F&B brands Tikka Nation and Sides and independent deli and butcher’s operator, Hamilton & Brown. Coupled with the Castore and NEXT refits, these combined investments indicate the strong appetite for a presence in one of Scotland’s premier retail and leisure destinations as it enters its next growth phase.

Nicky Lovell, Head of Outlets and Retail Business Development at Global Mutual said: “This significant investment into their stores from two of our key tenants is testament to the success of Livingston Designer Outlet in supporting the commercial ambitions of our retailers. Outlet shopping is proving to be a key business driver for our brand partners and the commitment of Castore and NEXT to creating leading store environments at Livingston is the perfect start to what promises to be a hugely successful 2026 for the destination.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals