MSA Safety welcomes harmonisation of EN 17235 permanent anchor device standard

MSA Safety, Inc., a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of PPE and safety systems, welcomes this week’s harmonisation of EN 17235, a European test standard for permanently installed anchor devices used in horizontal construction applications.
EN 17235 sets out a comprehensive testing methodology for anchor devices that are permanently fixed to a structure, assessing not only the device itself, but also its fixings and the base material to which it is attached. The standard was harmonised on 9 February, 2026, with an 18-month transition period. After the transition period, manufacturers across the UK and Europe will be required to test products to EN 17235 in order to produce a Declaration of Performance and apply CE marking.
The harmonisation of EN 17235 is expected to significantly improve safety levels industry wide by requiring consistent, robust testing across the built environment, and by preventing the use of inadequately tested products on construction projects.
MSA Safety has long been an advocate for rigorous, up-to-date testing of all safety devices and welcomes the move to make compliance mandatory.
Tim Bissett, technical expert at MSA Safety, is part of the working group that developed this standard. He comments: “This harmonisation of EN 17235 is a major step forward for safety in the construction sector. By making robust testing a legal requirement, the standard helps to level the playing field and helps make sure that anchor devices are properly assessed as complete systems, not just as individual components.”
MSA’s development approach already reflects many of the principles now set out in EN 17235. For instance, its Constant Force Post range has long been tested as a complete system, looking not just at the anchor device itself, but also its fixings and the substrate it’s installed into. That mirrors the standard’s focus on assessing products in realistic installation conditions, helping give a clearer picture of how they’ll perform in practice.
The company is now progressing a programme to test both new and existing products directly to EN 17235, with its next-generation Constant Force Post among the first scheduled. MSA has historically carried out equivalent testing through the German DIBt approval process, whose methodology aligns closely with EN 17235 requirements, meaning many of its established testing practices are already consistent with the new framework.
“Testing to the latest standards has always been fundamental to how MSA designs and validates its safety solutions,” Bissett added. “EN 17235 formalises best practice and provides greater confidence for specifiers, installers and end users alike. Our mission is to send workers home safely to their families at the end of each day, and this helps us to do it.”
