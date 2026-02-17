OP and Cooper Parry partnership continues with London office completion

Leading office interior design consultancy, OP, has completed the fit out of Cooper Parry’s new 18,000 sq ft London hub at Broadwalk House in Broadgate.

The project has transformed the 5th floor space, consolidating Cooper Parry’s London operations into one central hub that reflects the rapidly growing accountancy firm’s unique brand personality whilst supporting team growth and client relationships.

The building’s nickname – ‘the Flowerpot Building’ – inspired a botanical design concept woven throughout the workspace, with nature-inspired naming conventions including the Bloom Lounge business reception area and The Greenhouse central social space.

The Bloom Lounge creates a welcoming first impression for drop-in workers and visitors, with the Bloom Room extending this area as a flexible space that doubles up as a training room when required. At the heart of the workspace sits The Greenhouse, a multifunctional hub serving as an alternative work setting, social space with gaming facilities, food preparation area, and event space for large gatherings.

Open plan desk zones accommodate full-time staff, with creative layout and design elements avoiding traditional office aesthetics. A dedicated meeting village provides client suite areas with multiple meeting rooms featuring themed botanical names, enhanced through carefully selected wallpaper and carpet.

Exposed ceilings throughout maintain an industrial aesthetic, whilst playful patterns on joinery and peach and red striped fabrics create unique personality elements.

Sustainability was a key focus of the project, with OP implementing an extensive reuse strategy that retained 80% of existing architecture including meeting rooms. All existing desks and task chairs were reused prioritising retention over complete renovation and significantly minimising waste and carbon footprint.

The London project builds on OP’s strong relationship with Cooper Parry, having previously delivered successful hub projects across Manchester, Reading and Birmingham.

“Our vision was to create an inspiring workplace that supports Cooper Parry’s growth whilst maintaining their distinctive brand personality. The challenge was balancing high-density requirements with creating unique, aesthetically pleasing spaces.” Gary Tailby, Managing Director at OP

“We needed to create a London hub that brought together multiple offices while supporting our continued growth. OP delivered exactly what we required and more. The transformation has given us a workspace that reflects our personality as ‘rebels of accountancy’ while providing the flexibility we need for our CPers and constant flow of visitors. The social spaces has become the heart of our operation - it’s where our culture comes to life. We’re absolutely over the moon with the results.” Jo Giles, Head of Facilities at Cooper Parry.

