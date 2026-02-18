The Co-operative Bank Expands at One Balloon Street, Manchester

Bank lets additional 15,500 sq ft in office building

The Co-operative Bank has completed a major expansion at its official base at One Balloon Street in Manchester, taking an additional 15,500 sq ft of space on the fourth floor of the building. This latest letting increases the bank’s total occupancy to 45,000 sq ft within the building. Real estate advisors CBRE advised landlord Wittington Investments on the transaction.

The deal further strengthens the occupier line-up at the centrally located office building, which is now almost fully let, with only the 3rd floor now available. The remainder of the property is occupied by Orega, which operates 26,000 sq ft of serviced office and co-working space within the building.

Following the latest letting, Wittington Investments is pressing ahead with the refurbishment of the vacant third floor. The works will deliver 15,000 sq ft of fully fitted and furnished workspace, ready for immediate occupation, with completion earmarked for March 2026.

One Balloon Street provides contemporary office accommodation, complemented by a range of shared amenities including a second-floor business lounge, access to communal meeting rooms and breakout areas, and communal external space for occupiers. The building has been designed to support flexible working, collaboration and rapid occupation, reducing both cost and time for incoming tenants.

The property occupies a highly accessible city centre location, just a one-minute walk from Manchester Victoria station and close to the Northern Quarter, NOMA and the city’s core retail and leisure destinations.

Matt Shufflebottom, Director, CBRE’s Office team in Manchester commented:

“This deal underlines the continued demand for high-quality, fully fitted workspace in Manchester city centre. One Balloon Street offers a compelling mix of cost-effective workspace, shared amenities and transport connectivity. The Co-operative Bank’s expansion is a strong endorsement of the building and its long-term appeal. We’re looking forward to bringing the fitted and furnished 3rd floor to market, which at 15,000 sq ft, will be a unique offering to the market”

OBI are joint leasing agents and Cushman & Wakefield acted for The Co-operative Bank in the deal.

