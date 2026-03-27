£500m modular building deal set to transform public sector projects

Public sector procurement organisation YPO has announced the successful suppliers appointed to its £500 million modular buildings framework.

The four-year agreement is designed to make it easier for public sector bodies to buy or hire modular buildings. It will support a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, housing and justice, by providing faster and more flexible building solutions.

Michelle Walker, Head of Procurement Service and Supply Solutions at YPO (pictured), said the framework brings together a strong group of providers delivering both innovative and sustainable options.

She explained that the organisation is looking forward to working closely with suppliers and helping contracting authorities get the most value from modular construction, both in terms of efficiency and long-term benefits.

A total of 28 companies have secured places across 15 lots on the framework. These include:

Actiform Limited

Airport Capacity Solutions Limited

Cleveland Sitesafe Limited

Elite Systems (GB) Limited

Health Spaces Limited

Healthmatic Limited

Ideal Building Systems Limited

Instaspace Ltd

Integra Buildings Limited

JDC Building Works Ltd

Mac Zero Modular Buildings Ltd

McAvoy Modular Offsite Limited

ModuleCo Healthcare Limited

ModuleCo Limited

My Fab Limited

P McVey Building Systems Ltd

PKL Group (UK) Limited

Portable Offices (Hire) Limited

Portakabin Limited

Premier Modular Limited

Qube Structures Ltd trading as The Qube

Silwood Facilities Limited trading as Silwood Space

SKW Construction Ltd

Stelling Modular Limited trading as Stelling Properties

Thurston Group Limited

Wernick Buildings Limited

Western Building Systems Ltd

ZED Pods Ltd

The framework is expected to play a key role in accelerating the adoption of modular construction across the UK public sector, helping organisations deliver buildings more quickly, sustainably and cost-effectively.

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