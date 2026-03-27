£500m modular building deal set to transform public sector projects

Public sector procurement organisation YPO has announced the successful suppliers appointed to its £500 million modular buildings framework.
The four-year agreement is designed to make it easier for public sector bodies to buy or hire modular buildings. It will support a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, housing and justice, by providing faster and more flexible building solutions.
Michelle Walker, Head of Procurement Service and Supply Solutions at YPO (pictured), said the framework brings together a strong group of providers delivering both innovative and sustainable options.
She explained that the organisation is looking forward to working closely with suppliers and helping contracting authorities get the most value from modular construction, both in terms of efficiency and long-term benefits.
A total of 28 companies have secured places across 15 lots on the framework. These include:
Actiform Limited
Airport Capacity Solutions Limited
Cleveland Sitesafe Limited
Elite Systems (GB) Limited
Health Spaces Limited
Healthmatic Limited
Ideal Building Systems Limited
Instaspace Ltd
Integra Buildings Limited
JDC Building Works Ltd
Mac Zero Modular Buildings Ltd
McAvoy Modular Offsite Limited
ModuleCo Healthcare Limited
ModuleCo Limited
My Fab Limited
P McVey Building Systems Ltd
PKL Group (UK) Limited
Portable Offices (Hire) Limited
Portakabin Limited
Premier Modular Limited
Qube Structures Ltd trading as The Qube
Silwood Facilities Limited trading as Silwood Space
SKW Construction Ltd
Stelling Modular Limited trading as Stelling Properties
Thurston Group Limited
Wernick Buildings Limited
Western Building Systems Ltd
ZED Pods Ltd
The framework is expected to play a key role in accelerating the adoption of modular construction across the UK public sector, helping organisations deliver buildings more quickly, sustainably and cost-effectively.
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