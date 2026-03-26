Caddick lands £46m Leeds city centre hotel scheme

Caddick Construction has been appointed to deliver a £46m hotel development in Leeds city centre, marking another significant addition to the city’s growing West End regeneration.

The project is being brought forward by joint developers Marrico and Helios, who have secured funding for the scheme on Lisbon Street. The site, formerly home to the Leeds International Swimming Pool, is set to be transformed into a new hospitality destination as part of wider redevelopment plans in the area.

Caddick will act as main contractor on the 16-storey scheme, which will feature 200 hotel rooms under the ‘room2 hometel’ brand, operated by Lamington Group. The accommodation will include a mix of studios and suites designed to cater for both short stays and longer-term guests, reflecting changing patterns in the hospitality market.

In addition to guest rooms, the development will include a ground floor café and bar, meeting and events facilities, a gym, laundry provision and a selection of retail concessions. The scheme is intended to create a flexible, modern hospitality offering that supports Leeds’ expanding visitor economy.

Designed by DLA Architecture, the building will be fully electric and powered by renewable energy, aligning with wider sustainability targets and contributing to the city’s ambitions for low-carbon development.

Construction is expected to begin in May 2026, with completion targeted for spring 2028.

Steve Ford, regional managing director of Caddick Construction Yorkshire and North East, said the scheme represents an important opportunity to support the continued regeneration of Leeds’ West End while delivering a high-quality and sustainable hotel development.

He added that the project builds on Caddick’s experience in delivering complex city centre schemes and reinforces its presence across Yorkshire and the North East.

The Lisbon Street development is set to play a key role in revitalising the surrounding area, bringing new activity, investment and amenities to a prominent city centre site.

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