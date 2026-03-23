CBRE Birmingham launches collaboration with MK Reformed to champion workplace wellbeing

CBRE’s Birmingham office announces a new collaboration with leading Midlands-based wellness studio MK Reformed, marking the start of an ongoing initiative designed to place health and wellbeing at the centre of workplace culture.

Hosted out of its Paradise home, the two like-minded businesses are joining forces to deliver a series of targeted wellbeing seminars and activities for the CBRE team and its partners.

Commencing in March, the session series aim to bring together experts from both organisations to explore accessible ways to improve physical and mental health in a professional environment.

The programme will run throughout 2026, focusing on three core themes including nutrition, sleep, and the benefits of movement.

Matt Kendrick,CEO of MK Reformed, said: “Our collaboration with CBRE is about showing that wellbeing isn’t an add-on, it’s fundamental to how people feel and perform at work. CBRE is so progressive with its approach to health and wellness in the workplace, that it felt like a natural fit to collaborate.

“By creating space for movement, rest, and education, we’re helping teams build sustainable healthy habits that benefit both employees and the business.”

Each seminar will highlight the ways in which everyday lifestyle adjustments can positively impact productivity, focus, and long-term wellbeing. The collaboration will also address key workplace topics such as menopause support, low-impact movement, and seasonal mental health strategies such as navigating winter fatigue.

Will Ventham, Head of CBRE’s Birmingham Office, added: “MK Reformed is an ideal collaborator for us, an innovative Midlands brand sharing our belief in people-first workplaces, and, together, we’re demonstrating that investing in wellbeing means investing in our team’s energy, resilience, and future. The connection between health, fitness, and the modern corporate environment has never been more significant. We’re excited about how this partnership can not only support our people, but also challenge conventional thinking and enhance the insight we bring across our client’s real estate strategies.”

Lydia Dutton, Senior Director, Regional Markets Sustainability Lead at CBRE said: “As workplace expectations evolve, organisations must take a more holistic view of sustainability – one that places physical and mental health at the heart of future‑ready workplaces. With our 3 Chamberlain Square office targeting WELL Gold, this collaboration brings the WELL Building Standard to life, moving beyond design intent to actively promote movement and wellbeing in everyday work.”

The collaboration aligns with CBRE’s broader emphasis on ESG and workplace experience, reflecting its commitment to creating environments that actively support employee health. Its new office, 3 Chamberlain Square in Birmingham, has been heralded as ‘the best UK office building outside of London’.

For more information, visit: https://www.cbre.co.uk/offices/birmingham

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