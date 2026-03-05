Construction begins at Bollo Lane – Europe’s largest Passivhaus scheme – on 900-home scheme with 50% affordable housing

A major 900-home development delivering 50% affordable housing has broken ground at Bollo Lane in Ealing, marking one of the most significant affordable and sustainable housing schemes currently moving into construction in west London.

Secretary of State for Housing, Steve Reed and Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development, Tom Copley joined partners today to mark the start of construction on the brownfield site, which will provide 450 affordable homes alongside new green spaces, shops and offices to create an outstanding new community in west London.

Bollo Lane will be delivered in two phases. Phase 1, in partnership with Grainger, will provide high-quality homes for private and intermediate rent. Phase 2, delivered with Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, will include social rent, intermediate and private homes. The development is set to complete in December 2029.

Delivered by the West London Partnership (WLP) – a joint venture between Places for London and Barratt London – the scheme will transform underutilised land next to Acton Town station into a new mixed-use neighbourhood, helping to address London’s acute housing need while improving connectivity between Acton and Chiswick. The affordable homes will comprise 50% London Living Rent in Phase 1, with 67% social rent and 33% shared ownership in Phase 2.

Steve Reed breaks ground at Bollo Lane (left to right): Craig Carson, Barratt London; Steve Reed; Tom Copley, GLA

Bollo Lane is a shining example demonstrating how well‑designed homes can be delivered on brownfield land next to a vital transport hub, and this comes as the government is proposing reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework that will encourage housebuilding in sustainable locations, giving a ‘default yes’ to suitable development near well-connected stations.

The development forms part of the West London Partnership’s wider ambition to unlock more than 4,000 homes across eight London boroughs, alongside 285,000 sq ft of commercial space and the creation of approximately 9,600 jobs. It follows the success of Blackhorse View which delivered 350 award winning homes, with 50% affordable housing, and a new community.

Places for London is committed to creating and curating a legacy that reflects London’s diversity, ambition and spirit. Starting at Bollo Lane, the partnership between Places for London and Barratt London will bring forward the largest Passivhaus programme in Europe. From Phase 2 onwards, homes will be built to Lo-E standard – exceeding Passivhaus energy efficiency to ensure a 60% reduction in heating costs and a 90% reduction in carbon emissions for future residents.

Steve Reed MP, Secretary of State for Housing, said: “Bollo Lane is exactly the kind of development we need and shows what’s possible when we work together to build the homes Londoners desperately need – more high-quality, affordable homes in well-connected places.



“Working with the Mayor we are saying ‘yes’ to transforming brownfield land into new homes, jobs, and opportunities, building on our planning overhaul and emergency package that will put us firmly on track to fix London’s housing crisis.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: “Bollo Lane in Ealing is one of the largest and most important affordable housing schemes in London, supporting our action from City Hall to deliver thousands of new social and affordable homes across the capital. We will continue to make swift progress on a package of pro-housing, emergency measures with Government to accelerate housebuilding as we build a better, fairer city for everyone.”

Craig Carson, Regional Managing Director at Barratt London, said: “Bollo Lane exemplifies the power of public and private partnerships in delivering the homes London needs. Through the West London Partnership, Barratt London and Places for London will make a meaningful contribution to tackling London’s housing shortage while creating a vibrant new neighbourhood for Ealing.”

Graeme Craig, Director and Chief Executive at Places for London, said: “We and Barratt London are delighted to be breaking ground on a development that will see a new community of 900 homes with 50 per cent affordable homes in this well-connected part of the city. The first phase of 195 homes will be acquired by Places for London’s joint venture with Grainger, delivering long-term income to reinvest in the transport network.

“With high levels of affordable housing and the largest rollout of Passivhaus homes in Europe, our West London partnership is setting the standard for the future of housebuilding in London.”

