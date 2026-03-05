International Women’s Day: Taylor Wimpey East Anglia celebrates women in construction

This year’s International Women’s Day encourages everyone to ‘Give to Gain’, and Taylor Wimpey East Anglia is highlighting the inspiring and collaborative career journeys of Hollie-Jayne Bennett, Assistant Site Manager and Rhianna Darling, Trainee Assistant Site Manager.

Hollie-Jayne Bennett, Assistant Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey’s Lantern Croft development in Ely

‘Don’t hesitate to throw out an idea’ and ‘no question is a silly question’ are the two valuable lessons Hollie-Jayne Bennett says she has learnt since starting a role as Assistant Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey’s Lantern Croft development in Ely.

Originally starting her career in the housebuilding industry as a painting and decorating apprentice, Hollie-Jayne grasped the opportunity to begin her management pathway. Joining Taylor Wimpey as an Assistant Site Manager in August 2022, Hollie-Jayne has multiple qualifications in site management and supports the Site Manager with the day-to-day running of the development and always keep health and safety at the forefront.

Hollie-Jayne said: “I thoroughly enjoy site work and everything it entails. I love coordinating with contractors and producing an incredibly high-quality product for Taylor Wimpey customers to enjoy. It’s rewarding to see a development progress from the early stages through to a completely new community, knowing the work that the team has put in to create homes that people are proud of.

“I do feel like I’m breaking down barriers within the industry, being a female in a leading position. Being a woman isn’t something that phases me about my role. Developing confidence is a process, but through hard work and gaining experience, you can strengthen your belief that you bring value to the table. In the next five years, I hope to become the first female Site Manager in the East Anglian region.”

Having formerly been a sales coordinator and a director’s PA within the housebuilding industry, Rhianna Darling’s entry into working on site was unconventional. Rhianna joined Taylor Wimpey six months ago and is currently a Trainee Assistant Site Manager at Northfield View in Stowmarket. Her role is to support the Site Manager in ensuring the smooth operation of the development to maintain the build schedule, including coordinating with contractors and ensuring that materials are delivered and ordered on time.

“I gained valuable experience within sales and as a PA, but there wasn’t much opportunity for me to progress. I realised after speaking with my colleagues that my coordination, organisation and management skills were transferable to a role on site. Curiosity combined with support from my colleagues and a willingness to step out of my comfort zone helped me transition into my current role.”

“No two days are ever the same, which is something I really enjoy. I love being out on site, seeing the progress day by day and knowing I’ve played a part in bringing someone’s dream home to life. Having such a wonderful, tangible achievement paired with the happiness of a family on move-in day is so rewarding.”

International Women’s Day (IWD), which takes place on the 8th March 2026, is an opportunity for the world to come together to forge gender equality. 2026’s theme is Give to Gain, which encourages a mindset of generosity and collaboration.

For more information on careers at Taylor Wimpey, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/jobs/jobs-you-can-do/construction

