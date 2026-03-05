John F Hunt takes on complex Euston Tower deconstruction

John F Hunt has been appointed by British Land under a pre-construction services agreement to deliver the demolition and deconstruction package for the redevelopment of London’s Euston Tower.

The contractor previously carried out the soft strip of the 36-storey building in 2024 and will now dismantle the structure while retaining its reinforced concrete core, which will stand at its full height of 126 metres. The decision to preserve the lift-and-stair core forms a central part of the redevelopment strategy.

To facilitate the safe removal of the surrounding structure, John F Hunt’s engineering consultancy, RKD, has designed a complex temporary works solution to stabilise and strengthen the core as it becomes free-standing. The engineering challenge is significant, with the retained core expected to be one of the tallest of its kind in London.

RKD director Mark Blackmore said the team would work closely with British Land’s engineers, Arup, throughout the design process. He described the scheme as potentially the first in London to engineer a 126-metre core to remain free-standing, highlighting both the complexity and technical innovation involved.

In a departure from traditional demolition methods, John F Hunt will replace the standard scaffold envelope used for perimeter protection with hydraulic frame technology. A six-storey Climbing Protection Screen will be installed at upper floor levels, providing safe access and reducing operatives’ exposure to working at height. The bespoke, automated system will descend progressively as the demolition advances.

Although the existing foundations are being retained, the basement will be extended to accommodate the increased footprint of the new building, which will grow from 350,000 sq ft to 550,000 sq ft. Basement works, piling and the construction of the new ground floor structure will proceed while deconstruction continues several metres above.

Mace is acting as main contractor on the £600m redevelopment.

Glen Clark, managing director of John F Hunt’s London business, said the project presented significant technical challenges and underlined the value of early engagement and collaboration in delivering a solution focused on safety, sustainability and programme certainty.

