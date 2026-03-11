Nationwide Platforms supports Antarctic infrastructure modernisation at Rothera Research Station

Nationwide Platforms has supported construction works at one of the world’s most remote research facilities, supplying specialist powered access equipment to BAM UK&I at Rothera Research Station in Antarctica.

The work forms part of the British Antarctic Survey’s long-term Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Programme, a rolling investment programme to futureproof the UK’s polar research capabilities. At Rothera, BAM UK&I has delivered a series of major upgrades, including the new Discovery Building, runway improvements and redevelopment of the station’s wharf to accommodate the polar research vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough.

To support internal construction works, Nationwide Platforms supplied four scissor lifts with minimal environmental footprint for installation work within the Discovery Building.

Operating in Antarctica presents a unique combination of logistical, environmental and operational challenges. Machinery must function reliably in sub-zero temperatures and high winds, while also meeting strict environmental protection standards and working within limited on-site power capacity. Within the Discovery Building itself, narrow corridors and sensitive early-stage infrastructure require low-emission, compact equipment capable of predictable, controlled operation.

Working closely with BAM UK&I, Nationwide Platforms supplied Dingli JCPT0807PA hydraulic-oil free electric scissor lifts. The machines were delivered in standard ISO containers and supported with on-site spares to minimise the need for additional imports or external technical support.

Despite the challenges of battery performance in extreme cold, the electric units remained in daily use through careful battery management, while their low power draw helped reduce demand on Rothera’s diesel-generated energy supply. The oil-free configuration also eliminated the risk of hydraulic leaks, supporting compliance with the stringent environmental protocols enforced by the British Antarctic Survey.

Matt Parfitt, Head of Market Development at Nationwide Platforms, said, “With proven reliability in a region where margin for error is minimal, the JCPT0807PA has demonstrated the value of compact, oil-free, electric access machinery in enabling safe, low-impact progress at one of the world’s most challenging and extraordinary construction sites.”

Johannes Smit, Construction Manager at BAM UK&I, said: “Working in Antarctica demands a level of planning and precision unlike any other environment. Every piece of equipment must justify its place on site, not only in terms of performance, but in sustainability, reliability and ease of maintenance. The compact, oil-free scissor lifts supplied by Nationwide Platforms have been invaluable in supporting safe, efficient progress within the Discovery Building, helping our teams deliver critical works while protecting the unique Antarctic environment.”

As the Rothera modernisation programme continues, Nationwide Platforms and BAM UK&I remain in ongoing collaboration to support future phases of construction, including further infrastructure and renewable energy upgrades at the station.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals