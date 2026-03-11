Prologis brings forward further 1 million sq ft at DIRFT amid rising demand

Prologis UK has submitted proposals for DC762, a new 762,000 sq ft rail-served distribution centre at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT), as it progresses over 1 million sq ft of remaining consented capacity at the estate.

DC762 forms part of three expansion plots at DIRFT, which together total 1,063,000 sq ft. Two further units, measuring 158,000 sq ft and 265,000 sq ft respectively, are planned for submission in the coming weeks.

The proposals follow a sustained increase in customer enquiries at DIRFT with retailers, third-party logistics providers and e-commerce businesses seeking centrally located platforms with multimodal connectivity.

The submission for DC762 relates to Plot F in the eastern part of DIRFT III and sits within the site’s Development Consent Order, providing a clear and established planning route to delivery.

Scale and specification

Designed to meet the demands of modern logistics, DC762 will deliver an 18m clear internal height. The cross-docked building will include 114 dock doors and 11 level access doors on east and west elevations.

Infrastructure proposals include a new access road, 233 trailer spaces, 590 space car park and 144 cycle spaces.

The building will target BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A+ ratings and feature a 700kWp rooftop solar PV system, capable of generating enough electricity annually to power approximately 200 UK homes.

Design and landscape

DC762 will adopt a contemporary architectural approach in keeping with recent developments by Prologis at DIRFT, continuing to raise the bar for logistics design. Full-height glazing and a south west-facing external balcony accessible from the first-floor offices will strengthen the connection between internal and external environments.

Extensive landscaping aims to provide employees and visitors with spaces to relax and connect with nature. Proposals include extensive planting of woodlands, hedgerows,

grassland and bulbs to enhance biodiversity and create seasonal interest.

Progress at scale

Over the past six months, DIRFT has secured a series of major commitments, including M&S Food’s 1.3 million sq ft national distribution centre and XPO’s national chilled palletised logistics hub for Arla Foods. More recently, e-commerce homeware brand Laura James confirmed a 217,785 sq ft build-to-suit facility at the estate.

DC762 follows full consent being granted for DC613 , a 613,000 sq ft unit at DIRFT ready for fast-track occupation, with groundworks and power connection in place.

Construction of DC107 , a speculative 107,000 sq ft development, commenced in January and is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026.

James Hemstock, Capital Deployment Director at Prologis UK, said: “Enquiries for plots at DIRFT have increased as customers prioritise scale, connectivity and long-term certainty. Progressing these developments now ensures that capacity is available to meet sustained demand in the Midlands. DIRFT continues to demonstrate the strength of rail-connected logistics infrastructure as a long-term platform for UK supply chains.”

Prologis continues to work with Government and West Northamptonshire Council to support the long-term evolution of its rail-served logistics platform at DIRFT. The estate’s direct rail connection supports a shift from road transport, reinforcing its role in delivering resilient, lower-carbon supply chains.

DIRFT supports more than 10,000 jobs and generated £219 million in annual GVA in 2023/24, alongside £13.1 million in business rates contributions.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals