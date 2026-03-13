Race to the sky: Cardiff set for Wales’ tallest tower

Plans for a striking 50-storey skyscraper in the heart of Cardiff have been granted planning permission, paving the way for what will become the tallest building in Wales.

Developer REAP 3, a subsidiary of build-to-rent specialist BlueCastle Capital, has secured approval to replace its previously consented 35-storey project with a significantly taller mixed-use tower. The development will rise to 178 metres and be located beside Cardiff Central Station and the Principality Stadium.

Once built, the tower will comfortably surpass Swansea’s 107-metre Meridian Tower, which currently holds the title of Wales’ tallest building.

The new scheme will deliver 528 build-to-rent apartments, including 344 one-bedroom and 184 two-bedroom homes. Plans also include a two-storey pavilion building providing commercial space for uses such as restaurants.

The development site sits between Wood Street and Rose Lane within the city’s Central Square regeneration district. The new skyscraper will dominate the skyline in this part of the city and significantly exceed the height of the existing 29-storey Meridian Tower in Swansea.

Designs for the building include two staircases and five lifts to support residents and visitors.

According to REAP 3, the development has been carefully designed to accommodate heavy footfall, particularly during major events at the nearby Principality Stadium, when as many as 80,000 people can pass through the area.

The project team includes architect 5plus, structural and MEP engineer WSP, cost consultant Gleeds and BREEAM adviser RLB.

BlueCastle Capital is currently assembling a pipeline of build-to-rent developments across several UK cities, although the company is still working to move its first wave of schemes into construction.

At present, the developer’s pipeline stands at around 2,500 homes across five projects.

BlueCastle Capital build-to-rent pipeline

Scheme | Location | Scale | Status

Central Square tower | Cardiff | 528 flats in 50-storey tower | Planning consent

Farm Road | Sheffield | Around 409 flats | Planning stage

The Forum | Stevenage | 225 flats in 21-storey tower | Planning secured, work due to start in 2026

Pavilions redevelopment | Birmingham | Flats scheme at former M&S store | Early development stage

Former Yorkshire Post site | Leeds | 348 flats | Site acquired February 2026, development planning stage

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