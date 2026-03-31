South Tyneside Council expands Totalmobile partnership to strengthen housing services

Council extends use of Field First Platform to support frontline operations

South Tyneside Council has expanded its partnership with Totalmobile to strengthen digital support across its housing services, extending its use of Totalmobile’s award-winning Field First Platform across services. The expansion reflects tighter regulatory requirements and increasing expectations around service performance and transparency.

The expanded deployment will support frontline operatives and is planned to go live in September 2026. The council will use the platform’s job management capability to improve visibility across day-to-day activity, strengthen compliance reporting, and support a wider range of frontline and specialist housing teams.

As part of the latest expansion, enhanced reporting and operational dashboards will give managers clearer oversight of performance, workload, and emerging risks across housing operations. Real-time field access to tasks and records will also be extended to operatives covering Healthy Homes, compliance, and specialist services, supporting activity across gas servicing, electrical testing, repairs, and voids, while removing the Council’s reliance on manual processes and improving coordination between teams.

David Webb – Managing Director of Housing at Totalmobile

“Housing teams across the UK are being asked to evidence more, respond faster and still deliver consistent frontline services,” said David Webb, Managing Director of Housing at Totalmobile. “This expansion centres on the practical realities many councils face, giving managers clearer visibility, supporting compliance, and helping teams stay on top of work as it changes day to day.”

For Totalmobile, the expansion of this partnership with South Tyneside reflects a growing trend across housing for unified workforce platforms that support complex, frontline operations. The Field First Platform is used across housing, health, social care, infrastructure, utilities, and facilities management globally to help organisations manage all aspects of workforce operations in environments where services must adapt quickly without losing control.

For more information about Totalmobile and the Field First Platform, visit totalmobile.com.

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