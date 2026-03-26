Stoford completes new Worcestershire HQ for global manufacturer, MiTek

Leading commercial property developer, Stoford has completed a bespoke manufacturing facility for MiTek at Worcester Six Business Park.

The 278,048 sq ft building consolidates MiTek’s UK and European operations, serving as the business’ EMEA headquarters.

Delivered by main contractor Benniman, the development is the first to be delivered on the southern extension.

Completion follows a ribbon cutting ceremony which was attended by MiTek Chairman and CEO, Mark Thom who travelled from the United States for the occasion. Stoford directors Edward Peel and Alex Morgan, and senior dignitaries from both Worcestershire County Council and Wychavon District Council were also present.

James Morgan, Managing Director at MiTek: “Opening our home at Worcester Six marks a new chapter in MiTek’s journey as an offsite construction enabler. This facility establishes our European hub for streamlining design, manufacturing, and innovation, and offers a collaborative space where partners across the industry can co-create solutions that accelerate timber construction and raise standards for everyone.”

Edward Peel, Director at Stoford: “MiTek’s decision to establish its EMEA headquarters at Worcester Six is significant for the region. It further strengthens Worcestershire’s reputation as a hub for international business. We’re extremely proud to have achieved practical completion on this state-of-the-art facility which will support new jobs, attract long-term investment, and contribute meaningfully to the region’s economic growth for years to come.”

Councillor Alan Amos, Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Business and Skills at Worcestershire County Council, said: “This is great news for Worcestershire and for local people. MiTek choosing to base its European headquarters here shows the confidence global companies have in our area. Developments like this bring skilled jobs, investment and long-term benefits for the local economy.”

Cllr Richard Morris, Leader of Wychavon District Council and Executive Board Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, said: “Securing one of the largest business developments the county has seen in many years reflects the strength of Worcester Six as a location and is a sign of confidence in Wychavon and Worcestershire as a whole. MiTek’s decision to base its EMEA headquarters here brings high-value jobs, long-term investment and international visibility, reinforcing Wychavon’s reputation as a place where ambitious businesses can grow and succeed.”

Worcester Six is a high-quality business park, located off junction 6 of the M5, that has already attracted a number of world class businesses to the region, including: Alliance Flooring Distribution, IONOS, ZwickRoell, Kohler Mira, Sierra Engineering, Siemens, Spire Healthcare, Kimal, Super Smart Service, Stop Start Logistics and Bidfood.

For details about availability at Worcester Six, please contact the schemes retained agents:

Charles D’Auncey at Harris Lamb – charles.dauncey@harrislamb.com or Tom Arnold at Colliers – tom.arnold@colliers.com.

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