Canary Wharf set for record-breaking tower as JPMorgan secures key approvals

JPMorgan Chase is moving closer to delivering Canary Wharf’s tallest tower after overcoming critical height restrictions linked to nearby London City Airport, clearing a major hurdle for its proposed £3bn headquarters at Riverside South.

The Wall Street banking giant is now preparing a planning application for a 265-metre skyscraper that will surpass One Canada Square, which has dominated the Docklands skyline at 235 metres for more than three decades. Designed by Foster + Partners, the scheme will deliver approximately 3 million sq ft of Grade A office space.

The development is intended to consolidate JPMorgan’s existing London operations into a single hub capable of accommodating up to 12,000 staff, establishing its largest base across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Flight path constraints had posed a significant challenge due to Canary Wharf’s position within the airport’s safeguarding zone. Aircraft approaching London City Airport follow a notably steep glide path, imposing strict limits on building heights across the estate. However, following negotiations, an agreement has been reached allowing the tower to rise to its proposed height while maintaining operational safety.

The Riverside South site, owned by JPMorgan Chase since 2008, already benefits from existing foundations and basement structures. This could accelerate delivery timelines once planning consent is secured, with construction expected to take around six years. Canary Wharf Group will act as co-developer on the project.

Economically, the scheme is expected to provide a substantial boost. Estimates suggest it could inject up to £9.9bn into the UK economy and support more than 7,800 jobs across construction and associated industries.

However, questions remain סביב the role of government incentives in unlocking the project. JPMorgan is understood to have sought clarity over business rates liabilities, with discussions reportedly including potential discounts to support the investment. A report from Tower Hamlets council indicated the bank had requested a long-term business rates incentive, with government sources suggesting progress may depend on certainty around its future tax burden.

The debate has drawn mixed reactions. While Chancellor Rachel Reeves described the development as a “multi-billion-pound vote of confidence” in the UK economy, critics have raised concerns over offering tax breaks to major corporations.

Despite this, the project signals renewed momentum for Canary Wharf’s commercial market. A series of recent commitments, including expansions from major financial occupiers, point to a broader recovery in demand for large-scale office space in the Docklands.

If approved, JPMorgan’s tower will not only redefine the area’s skyline but also reinforce Canary Wharf’s position as a leading global financial district, at a time when confidence in large office developments is returning.

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