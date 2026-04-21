Colliers appoints Ben Hulland as Director in Cost Management

His appointment will strengthen large-scale and multi-sector project capability

Colliers has appointed Ben Hulland as a Director in its Cost Management team, based in the firm’s London office.

Ben is a highly experienced Chartered Quantity Surveyor and Project Director with more than 18 years’ experience delivering complex projects across the commercial, residential, education, life sciences, leisure and infrastructure sectors. He brings extensive expertise in cost and commercial management across large-scale office developments, refurbishment and extension projects, Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) schemes, leisure facilities and major headquarters buildings.

He joins Colliers from Quartz Project Services, where he was a Project Director. He previously worked for Paragon Building Consultancy prior to Colliers’ strategic partnership with Paragon in 2022. His career has also included appointments at Turner & Townsend, Gleeds and Mace. Ben is well regarded for his leadership of multidisciplinary teams, strategic procurement advice and delivery of value-led outcomes for institutional and private sector clients.

In his new role, Ben will support the continued expansion of Colliers’ Cost Management offering, with a particular focus on large and complex projects, working across multiple sectors and helping to develop talent within the team.

Kenji Harty, Head of Cost Management at Colliers, commented: “Ben is very well respected in the market and brings a breadth of experience that aligns perfectly with our strategy for the Cost Management team. His background in delivering complex, large-scale projects across a wide range of sectors will be a real asset to our clients and our people as we continue to grow the business.”

Ben Hulland added: “I’m delighted to be joining Colliers at an exciting time for the business. The breadth of work, collaborative culture and focus on delivering high-quality outcomes for clients is a strong fit with my own approach. I’m looking forward to re-joining the Project & Building Consultancy team to support major projects and help drive the next phase of growth.”

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