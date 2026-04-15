Eversheds Sutherland announces 25 promotions to partner for 2026 – including two in its Construction Litigation Practice

Eversheds Sutherland (International) is pleased to announce that it has made 25 partner promotions with effect from 1 May 2026. 40% of Eversheds Sutherland’s new partners are female.

The latest round of promotions includes two construction lawyers based within the firms Litigation & Dispute Management practice group, underlining the firm’s ongoing investment into its construction offering. Those promoted are Ray Hetherington (Birmingham) and James Molland (Cardiff).

Ray Hetherington James Molland

Keith Froud, Chief Executive, Eversheds Sutherland (International) commented:

“Our newly promoted partners exemplify exceptional talent, deep client commitment and market-leading capability. Together, they reinforce our position as a firm that is powerful globally, strong locally, delivering seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

“My congratulations go to our 2026 cohort on this well-earned achievement for their outstanding contribution to our clients and our firm.”

Eversheds Sutherland – Partner promotions 2026:

Practice group Partners Corporate Finance Chris Archer, Corporate (London) Adite Aloke, Corporate (Dubai) Faris Al-Louzi, Corporate (Riyadh) Thomas Howell, Corporate (Leeds) Griff Jones, Corporate (Leeds) Thomas Plant, Corporate (Birmingham) Rob Worsfold, Corporate (Birmingham) Commercial Advisory Thomas Farkas, Commercial (Munich) Lisa Highet, Commercial (Nottingham) Teresa Pessoa e Costa, Commercial (Lisbon) Robbert Santifort, Commercial (Rotterdam) Employment Labor & Pensions Laura D’Arcy, Employment (Manchester) James Ellis, Pensions (Birmingham) Jen Green, Pensions (Cardiff) Sarah Lown, Pensions (Manchester) Taoufik Yekhlef, Employment (Rotterdam) Litigation & Dispute Management Ray Hetherington, Construction (Birmingham) Angharad Hurle, Commercial Dispute Resolution (Cardiff) Mostafa Ihab, Commercial Dispute Resolution (Riyadh) Philip Kiossev, Commercial Litigation (Sofia) Karen Mitchell, Real Estate Litigation (London) James Molland, Construction (Cardiff) Real Estate Emma George, Core Real Estate (Dubai) Fiona Hammett, Core Real Estate (Cardiff) Chris Mullings, Core Real Estate (London)

In December 2025, Eversheds Sutherland (US) announced the promotion of six attorneys to partner, which took effect on 1 January 2026.

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