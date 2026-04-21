Shawbrook provides £33m refinance facility for diversified UK commercial property portfolio

Shawbrook has successfully delivered a £33 million refinance facility through its Structured Real Estate team, supporting a diversified portfolio of 20 commercial assets located across 19 towns in the UK.

The transaction marks a new-to-bank relationship with an established UK property investor and highlights Shawbrook’s ability to structure tailored financing solutions for complex, multi-asset portfolios.

The portfolio comprises more than 80 leases across a broad mix of commercial uses, offering significant diversification. While a limited number of assets fall within sectors such as cinemas and bingo halls, these are balanced by the scale of the portfolio and a robust asset management strategy. The borrower has also demonstrated a clear and credible business plan, supporting both ongoing performance and Shawbrook’s long-term exit strategy.

The five-year facility has been structured with a repayment profile aligned to anticipated cash flows, ensuring flexibility while maintaining strong risk discipline.

The investor is a well-capitalised UK property company backed by an experienced sponsor and a proven asset management team. Asset management is led by Capreon, which oversees more than £1.5 billion of European real estate. Capreon’s extensive experience across market cycles provides confidence in the delivery of the portfolio’s business plan, including value-enhancing initiatives and planned disposals.

This transaction aligns strongly with Shawbrook’s credit appetite and demonstrates the bank’s capability to understand and support complex real estate strategies while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk.

Robert Mackenzie-Carmichael, Managing Director at Capreon, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Shawbrook team on this financing. Their commercial approach and collaborative mindset stood out. Shawbrook demonstrated a strong understanding of the assets and our business plan, delivering a flexible and well-structured financing solution aligned with our long-term strategy. We look forward to expanding the relationship as we continue to grow and actively manage this and our wider portfolios.”

Tirath Singh, Relationship Director at Shawbrook Structured Real Estate, added: “This project highlights our structuring capabilities in coordinating so many moving parts. It demonstrates how we were able to deliver a fully tailored solution that aligned seamlessly with the portfolio’s asset management plan.”

Shawbrook looks forward to building on this new relationship and supporting the borrower, sponsor and Capreon on future opportunities.

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