120 Sunbelt Rentals teammates complete Cumbrian Challenge in support of veterans

120 teammates from Sunbelt Rentals UK and Ireland successfully completed the Cumbrian Challenge in the Lake District, held across Friday 15th – Saturday 16th May, raising £19,000 to date for Walking With The Wounded.
As headline sponsor of the charity’s flagship fundraising event, the business joined organisations, businesses and individuals to take on the challenge in support of veterans and their families.
Now in its 6th year of participation, Sunbelt Rentals continues to demonstrate its commitment to the armed forces community through this event.
Colleagues from across the business took on one of three routes:
- Peak: 14km, 13 teams
- Tough: 20km, 9 teams
- Tougher: 27km, 5 teams
Across all routes, teams navigated challenging terrain and conditions, demonstrating strong collaboration and determination throughout.
The Cumbrian Challenge brings participants together each year for a team-based event in the Lake District, raising funds to support veterans as they transition back into civilian life. Funds raised contribute to employment support, mental health services and care coordination.
Leanne Casey, Project Lead Cumbrian Challenge, said:
“It’s been a privilege to lead such a committed and collaborative team at the Cumbrian Challenge. Working alongside Walking With The Wounded, colleagues have not only taken on a physical challenge but also made a meaningful contribution to a cause that truly matters – an achievement I’m incredibly proud of.
A huge thank you to everyone involved for your dedication, teamwork and support in making this such a success.”
Joel Oxberry, Chief Operating Officer, Walking With The Wounded, said:
“The support shown by Sunbelt Rentals throughout this year’s Cumbrian Challenge has been nothing short of outstanding. Not only did they come on board as headline sponsors, but they also brought an incredible 30 teams to the event and helped raise nearly £20,000 in support of veterans and their families across the UK.
Their energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the Armed Forces community was visible throughout the weekend, and we are hugely grateful for the partnership, generosity and team spirit they continue to show Walking With The Wounded.”
Participants supported one another throughout, with a strong sense of camaraderie from start line to finish.
Sunbelt Rentals is proud to support Walking With The Wounded and the work they do to help veterans and their families move forward, and looks forward to supporting the challenge again in the future.
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