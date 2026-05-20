Bluebeam Max Launches Globally, Bringing AI-Powered Productivity to AEC Teams Everywhere

Bluebeam has announced that Bluebeam Max is now available to all customers globally, giving AEC teams the option to upgrade to a premium subscription that delivers AI-powered automation and next generation review tools.

First unveiled at Bluebeam’s Unbound 2025 conference, Bluebeam Max was made available to select customers under a beta program, where it delivered strong early results. Now widely available, Bluebeam Max expands the power of Bluebeam Revu with advanced automation and AI tools that help AEC teams reduce manual work and financial liability through early detection and improve collaboration across the entire project lifecycle.

“AI is ushering in a new era for the built environment – one where complexity becomes manageable and data becomes actionable,” said Usman Shuja, CEO of Bluebeam. “Bluebeam Max is designed to help every user operate like a superuser – embedding intelligence into familiar workflows while seamlessly bridging PDFs and BIM. The result is a more connected, more productive project experience, where teams can focus less on managing information and more on delivering outcomes.”

Intelligent Tools Designed for Real-World Work

With today’s launch, existing Bluebeam customers can now officially upgrade and access a set of innovations included in Bluebeam Max:

Revu + Anthropic Claude via MCP, enabling natural‑language prompts to automate repetitive tasks and transform markup data into actionable insights.

enabling natural‑language prompts to automate repetitive tasks and transform markup data into actionable insights. Stitching, automatically combines multiple drawing sheets into a single, navigable, to‑scale view for large and linear infrastructure projects.

automatically combines multiple drawing sheets into a single, navigable, to‑scale view for large and linear infrastructure projects. Magic Markups, to automate repetitive markup and reduce manual clicks, making take offs faster and more accurate.

to automate repetitive markup and reduce manual clicks, making take offs faster and more accurate. Smart Overlay, allowing teams to quickly identify design changes and discrepancies across entire drawing sets and disciplines.

allowing teams to quickly identify design changes and discrepancies across entire drawing sets and disciplines. Smart Review, provides clear, actionable insights into design discrepancies, scope gaps, and missing information to catch issues early and prevent costly setbacks.

provides clear, actionable insights into design discrepancies, scope gaps, and missing information to catch issues early and prevent costly setbacks. Connected Studio Sessions with Revit, linking Bluebeam markups directly to the correct location in Revit drawing and model views to collaborate effectively across PDF and BIM.

Driving Real Impact for AEC Teams

Early adopters from a beta program involving more than 2,000 users report meaningful productivity gains with Bluebeam Max, with customers calling it a “game changer” for design and planning workflows.

Martin-Harris Construction

One success story from the Max beta program involves Martin-Harris Construction, a Las Vegas construction management firm consistently listed among the Top 10 Southwest General Contractors. Their Beta users leveraged Bluebeam Max to streamline complex project plans across a variety of developments. Martin-Harris’ projects span multi-family residential, industrial, educational, healthcare, and high-rise sectors. The team uses Smart Overlay and Smart Review in Max to compare revisions for pricing and impact analysis during both design and construction, helping quickly pinpoint where teams should focus their attention.

“Bluebeam is already the backbone of how we review and collaborate on projects, but Bluebeam Max takes that to another level,” said James Miranda, director of preconstruction at Martin-Harris Construction. “Features like Smart Overlay help us instantly see what’s changed and where to focus, which is critical when you’re managing complex projects at scale. As the full AI capabilities continue to evolve, this has the potential to significantly reduce manual effort and free up our teams to focus on higher-value coordination and decision-making.”

KPFF Consulting Engineers – Los Angeles (LA) Civil Office

Early adopters are already seeing meaningful gains with Bluebeam Max across design and planning workflows. At KPFF LA Civil Office, a leading civil and structural engineering firm, teams are using new capabilities to streamline day-to-day design tasks and reduce manual effort.

“Even small improvements can have a big impact on our workflows,” said Dillon Wilke, associate and Bluebeam Max early adopter at KPFF LA Civil Office. “Features like offset are reducing the need to go back into CAD for certain tasks, especially when working with parallel utilities or curved geometry. What used to take multiple manual steps can now be done much more efficiently in one place.”

Bluebeam Max is now available globally. Customers can learn more, start a free trial, and purchase Bluebeam Max directly through the Bluebeam webstore by visiting

www.bluebeam.com/bluebeam-max.

Bluebeam is a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide and part of the Nemetschek Group.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals