Celnor Group companies appointed by Imperial War Museums

Riverside Environmental has been appointed to part of a prestigious, £4.5m consultancy framework for specialist services by Imperial War Museums (IWM). Riverside Environmental will be supported in the three-year contract by fellow Celnor Group (Celnor) companies Brownfield Solutions and CHPK Group, demonstrating the collaborative capabilities of the £250m revenue Group.

IWM’s estate comprises of five diverse and historically-significant sites which attract over 2 million visitors each year to tell the story of people who have lived, fought and died in conflicts involving Britain and the Commonwealth since the First World War. In central London are Churchill War Rooms, which are housed in Churchill’s secret headquarters below Whitehall, the Second World War cruiser HMS Belfast and IWM London, which has recently transformed with new, permanent and free Second World War Galleries, The Holocaust Galleries and the Blavatnik Art, Film and Photography Galleries. The additional two locations include IWM Duxford, Britain’s best preserved wartime airfield and IWM North, a museum housed in an iconic award-winning building in Manchester designed by Daniel Libeskind.

Riverside Environmental is the only SME out of the five companies awarded a place on the specialist services framework, which covers a range of services for IWM’s estate including; surveying, fire strategy & risk assessment, principal designer/health & safety and ground contamination/remediation consultancy. Riverside will be partnering with Celnor Group sister companies Brownfield Solutions and CHPK Group to provide a breadth of expertise working in diverse and protected environments.

Jonathan Francis, Managing Director at Riverside Environmental, said:

“Imperial War Museums is a nationally-significant project and we are looking forward to working with our colleagues at Brownfield Solutions and CHPK Group to provide the services in Lot 1 of the framework. With access to skills and services across the country, and globally if needed, as part of Celnor Group, we can satisfy complex contract requirements and embark upon a broad range of exciting and diverse projects.”

Simon Parrington, CEO and Founder of Celnor Group, said:

“This high-profile framework appointment reflects the strength of the Group’s capabilities and the collaborative approach employed by the companies. Uniting specialist companies in the TICC sector, all of whom are entrepreneur-led, creates a unique group of experts who can effectively combine to deliver interesting and important contracts such as this.”

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