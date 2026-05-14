Fuse Energy acquires 20MW solar farm from Caerphilly County Borough Council to power 6,000 homes and accelerate grid flexibility

Savills Earth Capital Advisory (SECA) has advised Caerphilly County Borough Council (Cyngor Bwrdeistref Sirol Caerffili) on the sale of Cwm Ifor Solar Farm, a fully consented 20MW solar project located near Caerphilly, South Wales, to Fuse Energy, one of the UK’s fastest-growing energy suppliers, for an undisclosed sum.

The project is expected to connect to the grid in December 2026, with the potential to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 6,000 homes annually.

Cllr Amanda McConnell, Caerphilly Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change, says, “This agreement is an important step in tackling the climate emergency and increasing renewable energy in Caerphilly. The Cwm Ifor Solar Farm could power around 6,000 homes with clean electricity, while supporting a more flexible and resilient energy system. We’re pleased to be working with Fuse Energy to bring this project forward and deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits for our communities.”

Henry Grant, Director, Savills Earth Capital Advisory, comments, “We’re pleased to have supported the Local Authority with this transaction. Investor appetite for solar remains strong as these projects continue to play a critical role in accelerating the UK’s transition to a low carbon energy system.”

The acquisition expands Fuse Energy’s growing renewable portfolio with a current 1GW pipeline across solar and wind projects. It follows the company’s strategy to integrate generation, infrastructure, and supply under one roof, aimed at reducing costs passed onto the consumer and improving energy system efficiency. Fuse Energy plans to develop Cwm Ifor using in-house engineering, procurement and construction. A previous solar project was recently completed by the company at a 30% lower cost per MW peak than industry average.

The Cwm Ifor Solar Farm project marks a significant step in scaling Fuse Energy’s renewable generation portfolio and advancing a lower-cost energy system in the UK.

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