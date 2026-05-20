HALO points light up Liverpool City centre boosting safety and night-time economy

Liverpool City Centre has unveiled nine new Halo Points as part of Operation Halo, combining smart lighting technology, emergency support access and visible safe spaces to strengthen safety, tackle violence against women and girls and support the city’s thriving night-time economy.

Merseyside Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner, in partnership with Liverpool City Council, have launched Halo Points as part of Operation Halo, marking the next phase of the initiative to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and better protect people across Liverpool’s night‑time economy.

The initiative is being funded by the Hyper-Local Policing Fund, awarded by the Home Office and secured by Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, and Merseyside Police.

What are Halo Points

Halo Points are nine clearly identifiable, designated safe spaces located across key locations within Liverpool City Centre. Each point provides a place where anyone who feels unsafe, or at risk can seek immediate support, reassurance and practical help. Their visibility acts as a deterrent to offenders, while ensuring those who need help can access it quickly and discreetly. Each point will offer direct contact with emergency services via 999 and will be linked to City Watch CCTV, offering immediate reassurance and rapid intervention by VAWG champions or police officers for anyone feeling vulnerable or in distress.

The launch builds on the earlier introduction of VAWG Champions, who are already embedded across venues and trained to recognise vulnerability, challenge harmful behaviour and respond effectively to incidents such as spiking.

Signify lights up Halo Points

This project was delivered in partnership with McCann Ltd, a leading civil, technology and electrical engineering construction company operating throughout the UK on major road, rail and airport infrastructure projects for public and private sector clients.

Each Halo point is lit with Signify Copenhagen LED luminaires, making for designated safe spaces to seek immediate support, reassurance, and practical help. The timeless luminaire design delivers high performance for many lighting applications.

The luminaires feature a built in LEDGINE-O engine, and the wide range of application-tailored optics, delivering the right amount of light and in the right direction on any street, enabling important energy savings. The Copenhagen LED Gen2 is ready to pair with advanced control and lighting software applications such as Interact.

The luminaires enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city through illuminated green “Halo” lanterns and bright orange columns. Connected with Interact City CMS, the IoT enabled lighting system ensures that any faults with the luminaire are detected and repaired without delay, making them responsive, resilient and sustainable.

Halo point in the Liverpool city centre

Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, Cabinet Member for Communities, Neighbourhoods and Streetscene at Liverpool City Council said: “Liverpool is already recognised as one of the safest cities for a night out, as demonstrated by our Purple Flag status. Even so, we remain committed to ending violence against women and girls in our city.

“These new Halo Points reinforce our shared commitment to ensuring that everyone can enjoy the city with confidence. No matter what concerns someone may have, they can be assured that there will always be someone available to help and to keep them safe.”

By launching Halo Points and expanding the network of trained VAWG Champions, Merseyside Police and partners are continuing to build a culture of safety across Liverpool’s night-time economy, ensuring more people, particularly women and girls, can enjoy a safer night out.

The Halo points can be found in the following locations across the city:

Concert Square area

Wood Street / Hanover Street – Sweat.Brings.Shells

Slater Street / Wood Street – Inspector.Proud.Meant

St. Peter’s Square – Forget.Friday.Storm

Seel Street (near Alcatraz) – Precautions.Actual.Spent

Slater Street / Seel Street – Logic.Grass.Vivid

Mathew Street area

Mathew Street / Stanley Street – Flats.Hosts.Corn

North John Street / Mathew Street – Stove.Spit.Oval

Stanley Street / Dale Street – Glove.Vivid.Ranges

Temple Court / Victoria Street – Comic.Solar.Fixed

Halo point in the Liverpool city centre

“McCann is proud to announce the public launch of Operation Halo, an innovative safety initiative developed in partnership with Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council to help protect vulnerable people within Liverpool’s busy nightlife areas. The scheme introduces a network of highly visible lighting units positioned across key locations in the city, designed to provide an accessible way for individuals to seek help if they feel unsafe or at risk.

This system, developed in collaboration with Signify, are the first of their kind to be deployed in England. McCann, Signify, Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police hope that Operation Halo will not only enhance safety across Liverpool but also serve as a model for wider national adoption, reinforcing a shared commitment to preventing violence and safeguarding communities,” James McDaid, Head of Local Authority at McCann.

“Reliable access to emergency assistance remains an important yet often overlooked component of nighttime safety for women and girls. Halo Points, well-lit, highly visible points across the city centre, marked by distinctive green and white lighting is a great initiative ensuring the city provides a more dependable solution, allowing quick assistance in high-stress situations. We are proud to be the chosen lighting provider for the project, working in partnership with J McCann, contributing towards protecting vulnerable individuals and tackle Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Liverpool’s night-time economy.” said Carl Williams, Key Account Manager, Signify.

Learn more about the initiative on the Liverpool City Council website.

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