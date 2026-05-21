HMS selects Totalmobile to strengthen maintenance operations across Torus Group

New platform to support repair services across more than 40,000 homes

Housing Maintenance Solutions (HMS), Torus Group’s in-house building and maintenance contractor, has partnered with Totalmobile to enhance housing repair services in the North West.



Supporting around 83,000 tenants across more than 40,000 homes, HMS will adopt Totalmobile’s award-winning Field First platform to streamline job tracking and provide real-time updates for its operational teams.



Through the partnership, HMS will bring job management, mobile working and real-time operational insight into a single system, giving teams clearer visibility of work in progress, supporting more efficient scheduling and helping ensure repairs are completed more quickly and consistently for residents.



David Webb, Managing Director for Housing at Totalmobile, said: “Across the sector, expectations around repairs and maintenance have shifted. Housing providers and their maintenance partners need to be able to see what’s happening in real time, respond quickly and maintain control over increasingly complex operations. Partnerships like this are about putting those foundations in place, so services can be delivered consistently and residents know what to expect.”



John Barrow, Managing Director at HMS, said: “By partnering with Totalmobile, we’re building a strong foundation for the future of our repairs and maintenance service. With the Field First platform, we will have full operational visibility, which will help us respond more effectively and keep customers informed as issues are resolved quickly.”



As housing providers continue to scale operations and respond to rising expectations, there is an increasing focus on improving efficiency, visibility and service consistency across maintenance delivery.



For Totalmobile, the partnership reflects continued growth in supporting housing maintenance organisations responsible for large-scale property operations.



For more information about Totalmobile, visit the Field Service Management Hub

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