Housing Minister renews pledge to dismantle anachronistic leasehold system

Matthew Pennycook MP stated that leasehold remains a barrier to a fair and efficient property market and confirmed that the UK Government aims to ‘get the job done’ by the end of this Parliament, making commonhold the default tenure for new flats. However, he also stated that reform must be phased to avoid legal, administrative and market disruption — meaning the five million existing leases in England and Wales will not end immediately.

central part of the reform programme is the draft Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, which was published in January 2026. The Bill introduces a new legal framework for commonhold and includes measures to ban the use of leasehold for new flats, building on the existing ban on most new leasehold houses.

The UK Government’s position is that leasehold should be stopped from renewing itself, while existing leaseholders should be given clearer routes to take control of their buildings and leave the system when they choose. The draft Bill proposes a new conversion process that would allow a block to move to commonhold where at least 50% of qualifying leaseholders agree.

Propertymark supports the ambition to make commonhold a more realistic option, but we have warned that the shift will need careful implementation. Commonhold will involve new documents, new processes, new management arrangements and new responsibilities for homeowners and property professionals. Consumers and agents will need clear guidance and practical support to understand how the system works.

Ground rent cap must not leave leaseholders waiting too long

The Minister also confirmed that the UK Government intends to cap ground rents at £250 per year, before reducing them to a peppercorn rate after 40 years.

Propertymark welcomes the commitment to bring ground rents down, but we have raised concerns about the proposed timeframe. Our evidence to the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee stated that a 40-year transition is too slow to provide meaningful relief for many existing leaseholders. We have also warned that the cap must not allow ground rents that are currently below £250 to be increased to that level where no escalation clause exists.

This matters for the market now. Our research found that 78% of agents said leasehold properties with escalating ground rent would struggle to sell, even if priced correctly.

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