Leading modular manufacturer appointed to major public sector framework

Offsite manufacturer, Premier Modular, has been announced as a supplier to public sector-owned professional buying organisation, ESPO, to support on seven lots on their new Modular Buildings framework (953).

Suppliers will design, manufacture, deliver, install and provide maintenance for modular buildings, with the national framework helping to provide much-needed high-quality, future proofed temporary and permanent infrastructure for the public sector.

Premier Modular, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is known for its ability to deliver modular schemes through different procurement options and has been awarded to seven out of ten lots of the framework. The lots include the hire and purchase of Modular Healthcare and Education Buildings, and the purchase of Modular Catering, Accommodation and Miscellaneous Buildings.

Progress is expected to continue into 2028, providing the delivery and installation for a range of units from accommodation to site offices, with the option for bespoke design projects.

Premier Modular has continuously worked over the years to meet evolving and growing demand across the public sector. In the past year alone, the business has delivered a new Community Diagnostic Centre at a War Memorial Hospital in Cheshire, supplied a large-scale temporary school to support the development of a new permanent facility at Greenshaw High School, and won a multi-million-pound contract to deliver new security buildings across three major UK airports. In 2025, Premier Modular was also appointed to the £1bn NHS Commercial Solutions Framework, designed to support the rapid and sustainable delivery of modular buildings across healthcare, housing, education and other public facilities.

David Harris, Managing Director of Premier Modular, said: “Being awarded a place on seven out of ten lots of the new ESPO framework reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, flexible spaces across the public sector. As demand continues to increase, this opportunity allows us to support communities with more speed, more certainty and more sustainable outcomes exactly where they’re needed and matter most.

“By shifting more of the construction process offsite, we’re reducing disruption, improving quality control, and accelerating delivery times and helping reshape the built environment into something smarter, greener and more resilient for the future.”

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