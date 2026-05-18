Mayfair Office Scheme Moves Forward with Sustainable Vision

Contractor Legendre UK has secured the main construction role on the major redevelopment of 50 Stratton Street in the heart of Mayfair, London, on behalf of Berkeley Estate Asset Management.

Designed by acclaimed architects Stiff + Trevillion, the 135,000 sq ft office development is set to deliver a premium commercial destination tailored to the evolving demands of the central London market.

The scheme has been created with a strong emphasis on sustainability, modern workplace design and long-term building performance. Targeting both BREEAM Outstanding and LEED Gold certifications, the redevelopment will introduce a highly efficient all-electric building designed to align with the growing demand for low-carbon office environments across the capital.

A key feature of the project is its focus on reducing embodied carbon through innovative construction methods and material selection. Lightweight steel will be used throughout the structure, alongside the addition of four new cross-laminated timber floors, helping to minimise environmental impact while supporting modern standards of sustainable development.

The redevelopment will also significantly enhance the building’s external appearance and operational efficiency. New façades featuring high-quality stone cladding, aluminium-framed glazing and curtain walling systems will create a refined architectural identity suited to Mayfair’s prestigious commercial landscape.

As demand continues to grow for sustainable Grade A office space in London’s prime business districts, the project reflects a wider industry shift towards environmentally responsible redevelopment and future-ready workplaces that prioritise energy performance, occupier wellbeing and design excellence.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals