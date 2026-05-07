Port of Dover names contractor line-up for major infrastructure upgrade

The Port of Dover has appointed a new group of contractors to support a long-term programme of civil engineering, marine and infrastructure works.

The harbour authority has selected 14 firms across two multi-year frameworks, covering a wide range of projects including utilities, berth upgrades, highways, structures and building works.

The appointments come as the UK’s busiest ferry port prepares for a major programme of investment to support future freight growth, ferry electrification and expanded cargo operations.

FM Conway, Jackson Civil Engineering, Mitie and UK Power Networks Services were among the biggest winners, securing places on both the major projects and minor works frameworks. Knights Brown also secured positions on both agreements.

The major projects framework will run for six years, until 2032, and will cover schemes valued at more than £3m. A separate four-year framework, running until 2030, will be used for projects worth less than £3m.

Other firms appointed to the frameworks include Associated Asphalt Contracting, Blu-3, Concrete Repairs, Costain, CPE Projects, McLaughlin & Harvey, M Group Transport, REDEC Refurbishment and Walker Construction.

The frameworks will play an important role in the Port of Dover’s wider modernisation plans. The port is currently progressing its Port of Dover 2050 masterplan, which aims to create a more efficient, sustainable and technology-led harbour.

Planned investment includes improvements to ferry berths, expanded cargo handling facilities, upgraded roads and utilities, cruise terminal enhancements and new logistics development land.

The new contractor line-up gives the port access to a broad range of specialist expertise as it prepares to deliver the next phase of its long-term transformation.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals