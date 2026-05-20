ROCKWOOL’s full UK and Ireland range completes CCPI marketing integrity assessment

Leading insulation manufacturer ROCKWOOL has announced that its entire product range has passed Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) assessment, making it the broadest set of construction products by a single manufacturer to be assessed to-date.

The successful assessments cover ROCKWOOL’s complete range of non-combustible stone wool insulation products, including roofing, façade and fire protection solutions, as well as the company’s in-house fire-stopping range, known as FirePro.

Introduced as a direct response to Dame Judith Hackitt’s Independent Review of Building Regulations, the code’s methodology has been designed to provide a holistic assessment of product information and marketing to provide reassurance throughout the construction supply chain, and ultimately to building residents and occupants.

Nick Wilson, Managing Director of ROCKWOOL UK and Ireland, said:

“We are immensely proud of this achievement. ROCKWOOL has long prided itself on its rigorous approach and high standards – securing assessment across our full range reflects our firm commitment to providing clear, accurate and trustworthy product information and the robust ways of working across our expert and dedicated team.”

Against the backdrop of the Building Safety Act and live Government proposals to raise the bar for construction products and fire safety guidance, professionals including specifiers, architects and contractors need high-quality products supported by robust testing and information that they can trust.

Undertaking a CCPI assessment includes in-depth evaluation of a company’s culture, processes and product information by an independent third-party verifier, and confirmation of each product’s assessment sits alongside clearly accessible product safety and performance data on ROCKWOOL’s website.

Tim Vincent, ROCKWOOL’s Head of Technical, added:

“As a leading supplier, ROCKWOOL is committed to supporting construction professionals to deliver building safety and performance, whether through our CCPI assessed product ranges, our technical tools and support, or our growing education offering including our new Training Academy, where we run hands-on best practice training.” Moving forward, any new ROCKWOOL product sets will be CCPI assessed as they are introduced to the market.

Details of all ROCKWOOL’s products and their associated CCPI assessments can be found on the company’s website at www.rockwool.com/uk/products/.

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