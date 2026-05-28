Students now learning the key points of Renters’ Rights Act 2025

Students at New College Durham Learn About Major Renters’ Rights Reforms and what Landlords need to Know.

From 1 May 2026, sweeping changes to the private rental sector have been in effect under the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, fundamentally reshaping how tenancies are managed across England. The new legislation introduces stronger protections for tenants while placing clearer legal responsibilities on private landlords.

The reforms apply to individuals renting privately under assured or assured shorthold tenancies. They do not generally affect those living in social housing or lodgers sharing accommodation with a resident landlord.

One of the most significant changes is the abolition of so-called “no-fault” evictions, previously issued under Section 21. From May, landlords will no longer be able to evict tenants without providing a valid legal reason. Instead, all evictions must be based on specific and lawful grounds for possession.

Paul Bandeen of New College Durham emphasised the importance of awareness and education as the changes take effect:

“The reforms are a significant shift in the private rental sector. It’s crucial that both tenants and landlords understand their rights and responsibilities under the new legislation. We are committed to providing clear, accessible information and guidance at New College Durham.”

The Act also brings an end to fixed-term assured tenancies. All qualifying tenancies will automatically become rolling (periodic) agreements, continuing indefinitely unless ended by either party in line with the new legal framework. Existing Assured Shorthold Tenancies will transition seamlessly into Assured Periodic Tenancies, ensuring continuity for tenants.

Further changes relate to how and when rent can be increased. Rent review clauses written into tenancy agreements will no longer be valid. Instead, landlords must follow a standardised legal process under Section 13 of the Housing Act 1988. This limits rent increases to once per year and requires at least two months’ formal notice using a prescribed form. Any increase must reflect the current market rate, with tenants given the right to challenge excessive rises through a tribunal.

As the new rules come into force, tenants and landlords alike are encouraged to review their current agreements and seek advice where needed to ensure compliance.

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