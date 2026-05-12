Sunbelt Rentals UK & Ireland brings industry together at One – The Sunbelt Rentals Experience

Sunbelt Rentals, the UK’s largest hire company, brought together customers, partners, suppliers and industry voices for One – The Sunbelt Experience, a one-day event, on Thursday 7th May, centred on the ideas, technologies and partnerships shaping the future of the industry.

Focused on innovation, technology, safety and sustainability, the event created a space for practical conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. From AI and equipment intelligence to digital tools, operational insight and lower-carbon solutions, the event programme explored how change is being applied in real-world settings across the industry.

Across three theatres focused on covering, technology and innovation, customer, and people, attendees heard from speakers and experts on the topics driving transformation across multiple sectors and industries. Sessions explored how data, connected equipment, safety solutions and new ways of working are helping businesses improve performance, strengthen customer experience and support teams on the ground to work as one team.

The event also featured live demonstrations, interactive displays and opportunities to connect directly with specialists from across Sunbelt Rentals and its supply chain partners, giving attendees practical insight into the solutions, services and thinking helping shape the next chapter for the industry.

Title sponsor, JCB, showcased hydrogen solutions during the event, highlighting a shared commitment to practical innovation and technologies that support the transition to low and zero-carbon ways of working.

Phil Parker, CEO of Sunbelt Rentals, said:

“One – The Sunbelt Rentals Experience was designed to bring together the conversations that matter most to our customers and our business – how we deliver more consistent, joined-up outcomes as one team.

We welcomed our customers, partners, and colleagues to Liverpool to experience how Sunbelt Rentals is evolving – not just in what we offer, but in how we operate.

As customer expectations continue to shift towards more integrated, accountable delivery, our focus is on making it easier to do business with us – through one connected experience, clearer ownership, and solutions delivered at scale.

The event brought that to life, showcasing the strength of our capability, the breadth of our offering, and how we are advancing our 4.0 strategy to deliver better outcomes for our customers and the sectors we support.” The event forms part of Sunbelt Rentals’ wider focus through their five-year growth strategy, Sunbelt 4.0, focused on being equipped for success by sharing practical insight, strengthening customer conversations and bringing together the technologies and expertise that will shape the future of the industry.

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