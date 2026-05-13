Trio of Occupiers Recommit to Manchester’s Exchange Quay Office Campus

Three established occupiers at Exchange Quay have reaffirmed their commitment to the flagship Manchester office campus with a series of lease renewals totalling almost 27,000 sq ft.

Insurance specialists First Central have agreed a new 10-year lease on their 21,600 sq ft office space, underlining their long-term confidence in the campus location.

They are joined by RW Invest, which has signed a two-year renewal for its 1,364 sq ft office, and identity security experts Proof ID, which has also committed to a two-year lease extension on its 4,029 sq ft workspace.

The trio of renewals highlights the continued appeal of Exchange Quay’s established office community and amenity-rich campus environment.

Located at the gateway to Salford Quays and close to MediaCityUK, Exchange Quay comprises 435,000 sq ft of Grade A office space across seven buildings and benefits from its own dedicated stop on the Manchester Metrolink network.

The campus has undergone significant investment in recent years, with upgraded workspaces, enhanced landscaping and a growing amenity offering designed to support occupier wellbeing and collaboration.

Les Lang, Director, asset manager at Till AM commented:

“It’s extremely rewarding to see occupiers choosing to stay and grow with us at Exchange Quay. Retaining high-quality businesses like First Central, RW Invest and Proof ID reflects the strength of the campus community and the continued investment we are making to deliver an outstanding workplace experience.

“From a wide range of workspace solutions and upgraded offices to our on-site amenities and connectivity, we focus on creating an environment where businesses and their people can thrive.”

Exchange Quay is one of the largest office campuses in the North West and is home to thousands of workers across a diverse range of sectors.

The campus continues to attract strong occupier interest thanks to its combination of high-quality office space, a range of leasing options and proximity to Manchester city centre.

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