Unlock Confidence in Leasehold Management: Free Online Training for RMC and RTM Directors

The Property Institute has launched a practical online training course designed to help current and aspiring directors of Residents’ Management Companies and Right to Manage companies better understand their responsibilities in residential leasehold management.

Managing a leasehold building can involve a wide range of legal, financial, operational and safety duties. For many RMC and RTM directors, these responsibilities can feel complex, particularly when decisions affect fellow residents, service charges, contractors, compliance and the long-term running of a building.

The Introduction to Leasehold Management for RMC/RTM Directors course has been created to provide a clear and accessible starting point. It offers practical guidance for those who want to build their knowledge, understand their role and manage leasehold buildings with greater confidence.

The course has been developed by The Property Institute with input from a range of sector stakeholders, including the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Leasehold Advisory Service, the Building Safety Regulator, the Health and Safety Executive, and the Federation of Private Residents’ Associations.

This industry input has helped shape a course that is relevant, practical and aligned with current expectations across the residential property management sector. TPI is responsible for the final content and delivery of the course.

The Health and Safety Executive said it provided support to TPI in producing the guidance, which is aimed at improvements within the building management industry. HSE also endorsed the guidance, saying it follows a sensible and proportionate approach to managing health and safety.

The Building Safety Regulator was also involved in producing the course and has endorsed it for following a sensible and proportionate approach to managing safety.

The online course is made up of six introductory modules covering leasehold property management, the legal framework, service charges and ground rent, wider block management areas, the role and duties of an RMC or RTM director, and health and safety.

Each module is introduced by AI Tutors, helping to create an engaging and interactive learning experience. Participants complete a short quiz at the end of each module, and those who pass all six modules will receive a Certificate of Completion.

The course is available free of charge to both TPI members and non-members

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