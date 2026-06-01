Robust UK steel doors enhance security at new Padel Shed as part of major refurbishment

Leading steel door manufacturer, Robust UK, has supplied several external steel fire exit doors in custom sizes to NextGen Industrial Doors for a new sports padel centre in Huddersfield, as part of a £1.5 million refurbishment project.

NextGen Industrial Doors approached Robust UK as the existing doors had corroded and were no longer fit for purpose. Robust UK were chosen for their competitive pricing and high-quality steel fire exit doors, which meet the security needs of the premises and the aesthetic requirements of the new padel centre.

The key challenge was to achieve a uniform appearance across all doorsets, despite each opening varying slightly in size. Robust UK recommended its OUTA-DOR solution for seven single and one double doorset, with each doorset custom-built to exact opening dimensions, allowing for a seamless installation and ensuring a perfect fit.

All doors featured a powder-coated finish in RAL 7016 Anthracite Grey and were fitted with Briton panic hardware compliant with BS EN 1125, delivering a sleek uniform appearance while fully meeting fire exit regulations. The two-point Briton hardware secures the door at both the top and bottom, increasing stability and enhancing security against unauthorised entry, offering more reliable performance in the event of an emergency.

Unlike a traditional timber door, this versatile steel door solution offers significantly improved security with the ability to withstand knocks, dents and wear far more effectively. Made from corrosion-resistant Magnelis® steel, OUTA-DOR offers excellent protection, enhanced durability and minimal maintenance needs.

The anti-corrosion warranty of up to ten years provides NextGen Industrial Doors and the Padel Shed with additional reassurance that the door will remain in excellent condition for the long term.

To enable quick installation, Robust UK steel doorsets are delivered fully assembled with pre-fitted hardware to ensure a faster and more efficient installation process. This allowed NextGen Industrial Doors to install all eight fire exit doorsets within just four days.

Jack Behrens, Managing Director at NextGen Industrial Doors Ltd, says: “I’d like to thank Robust UK for delivering custom-built doors that not only met the specific requirements of each opening, but also achieved a consistent finish. Their expertise and ability to provide made-to-measure doors ensured every door fit flawlessly with a cohesive aesthetic.”

Emily Mathews, General Manager at Robust UK, explains: “We were delighted to work with NextGen Industrial Doors on the refurbishment of the Padel Shed premises. By supplying bespoke custom steel doorsets, we ensured full compliance with the building’s fire and safety requirements while providing a solution that seamlessly integrated with the brand aesthetics. OUTA-DOR was the ideal solution for NextGen Industrial Doors, enabling them to deliver a bespoke solution that helps to minimise ongoing maintenance.”

Comprising of 45,000sq ft, the new Padel Shed facility includes nine sports courts, a café bar and is open to private hire, corporate events or anyone who wants to try padel sport.

For more information about OUTA-DOR visit https://www.robust-uk.com/product/outa-dor/, or contact Robust at sales@robust-uk.com or call 01782 592900.

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