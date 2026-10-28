Bidvest Noonan pledges to help 10,000 people into work and training by 2030

Bidvest Noonan, one of the UK’s leading facilities management companies, has pledged to help 10,000 people into employment and training by 2030, with a particular focus on those who face the greatest barriers to work.

The commitment was announced today as Bidvest Noonan launched its Purpose in Action strategy. The launch was attended by Mpumi Madisa, Chief Executive of the Bidvest Group, the Johannesburg-listed parent company and the first Black woman to lead a JSE Top 40 company. Bidvest Noonan, which provides cleaning, security and facilities services, marks its 50th anniversary in 2027.

The pledge sits at the heart of Purpose in Action, the company’s new social value strategy, launched today. It commits Bidvest Noonan to two goals by 2030: supporting 10,000 people into employment and future skills, and delivering one million hours of community impact through volunteering, fundraising and local partnerships. Those supported will include people with disabilities, refugees, women returning to the workforce and the long-term unemployed, helped through work placements, recruitment mentoring, employability workshops and training.

The commitment builds on Bidvest Noonan’s partnerships with organisations such as Tent UK – a network of over 80 major companies that are committed to hiring refugees across the country and helping them become job-ready.

Ola is one example of how that support can lead to a real opportunity. Originally from Nigeria, Ola, 33, struggled to find work despite a background in hospitality and IT, unsure how to navigate an unfamiliar jobs market. With support into employment, he received CV and interview support before completing the training, vetting and licensing required to become a Security Officer. He is now building a career with Bidvest Noonan.

“When I arrived, I didn’t know anyone and I didn’t know how the system worked here. I kept applying for jobs and hearing nothing back, and I started to wonder if I’d ever get settled. The support I received helped me understand the process and gave me the confidence to go for it. Now I have a job I’m proud of and a future I can plan for.” Ola, Security Officer at Bidvest Noonan.

Stories such as Ola’s show what can be achieved through partnerships that help people overcome barriers to employment. Bidvest Noonan works with organisations including Business in the Community Ireland and Tent UK to widen access to work and support sustainable careers.

Jen Stobart, Director of Tent UK, said: “Refugees arrive with skills, experience and a determination to rebuild their lives, but too often they struggle to get a foot in the door. Hiring refugees is a win for refugees and it’s also good business. We’re proud to support this pledge by Bidvest Noonan – companies that lead the way can gain motivated and loyal talent while giving refugees the stability to rebuild their lives.”

Julie Mernagh, Chief People and Culture Officer at Bidvest Noonan, said: “Talent and potential exist in every community we are part of. Access to opportunity does not. Purpose in Action is our commitment to help close that gap. Through our colleagues and partnerships, we can open doors for people, whether that is a first job, a step up in their career or new skills for the future.”

Declan Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Bidvest Noonan, said: “Bidvest Noonan has grown over almost 50 years because of the people who deliver its services every day. A job can be a first opportunity, but people also need the chance to learn and progress, and this commitment brings the two together. As the company approaches its 50th anniversary, we want it to be known not only for the services it delivers, but for the opportunities it creates.”

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