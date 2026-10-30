Landsec Completes £516m Metrocentre Takeover in Major UK Retail Property Deal

Landsec has completed its £516 million acquisition of Metrocentre in Gateshead, securing ownership of one of the UK’s largest shopping and leisure destinations in a significant transaction for the commercial property investment sector.

The acquisition, completed for a net cash consideration of £516 million following a competitive bidding process, represents a major addition to Landsec’s retail property portfolio and reinforces investor confidence in established, high-performing shopping centres.

Metrocentre attracts more than 16 million visitors annually and has benefited from a £60 million investment programme led by Sovereign Centros, supporting improvements to the destination and strengthening its retail and leisure offering.

The centre currently boasts a 95% occupancy rate and generates approximately £650 million in annual retail sales, demonstrating its importance to the North East’s retail economy.

Spanning 1.86 million sq ft of lettable floorspace, Metrocentre accommodates 282 stores, including major international and national retailers such as Apple, Sephora, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Primark, Next, JD Sports, LEGO, Bershka and Stradivarius.

The destination is also preparing to welcome fashion retailer Lefties, further strengthening its tenant mix.

The transaction includes an adjacent retail park comprising approximately 200,000 sq ft of additional retail accommodation across 15 units, bringing the combined property portfolio to more than two million sq ft.

For Landsec, the acquisition provides an opportunity to build upon Metrocentre’s established performance while exploring future investment in retail facilities, tenant accommodation and the wider customer experience.

Martin Healy, Chair of Metrocentre, welcomed the completion of the transaction.

“The successful completion of the sale represents an important milestone for Metrocentre and a positive outcome for its stakeholders,” he said.

“It also reflects the centre’s position as a major UK retail and leisure destination, recognising the progress and investment made in recent years.”

Healy highlighted Landsec’s experience in managing major retail destinations and its ability to support Metrocentre’s continued development.

The acquisition reflects the ongoing importance of large regional shopping centres within the UK commercial property market, particularly destinations offering strong occupier demand, established customer footfall and opportunities for long-term asset management.

For the construction, refurbishment and retail fit-out sectors, continued investment in major shopping destinations can generate opportunities for store modernisation, building improvements and the repositioning of existing commercial space.

With its extensive retail estate, strong occupancy and established visitor numbers, Metrocentre represents a substantial addition to Landsec’s portfolio.

The £516 million transaction marks a new chapter for the Gateshead destination, positioning it for continued investment and development under one of the UK’s leading commercial property owners.

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