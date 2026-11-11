Pagabo Names Six Major Contractors for £5bn Framework

PAGABO has revealed more details of the new collaborative partner model on the National Framework for Major Works 2026 – which sees six major contractors appointed to support early client engagement for major construction schemes.

BAM, Galliford Try, Morgan Sindall, and Wates have been appointed as collaborative partners for England and Wales. Meanwhile, Graham and Robertson have been named partners for Northern Ireland and Scotland respectively.

The introduction of the collaborative model as a key feature of the framework has been made to create fundamental benefits for clients, born from the ability to engage experienced contractors at the earliest stages of project development.

By bringing delivery expertise into projects sooner, clients are able to make better informed decisions and mobilise faster, with improved risk management, and programme and cost certainty. The structure of six appointed partners gives clients greater choice and flexibility when developing projects – all of which creates stronger long-term relationships that support both continuous improvement and social value outcomes.

Talking about the introduction of the collaborative partner model, group CEO at Pagabo Group Amman Boughan said: “Across its two previous iterations, the Major Works Framework has built a longstanding proven track record of delivering transformational projects for clients up and down the country.

“Since the launch of the previous iteration, the market has evolved and construction continues to adapt to multiple external forces, all of which impacts demand, processes and capacity. So, it’s crucial that this most recent Major Works offering also evolved to meet changes in delivery, client needs and market conditions. Through our pre-market engagement, we identified the introduction of the collaborative partner model as a route to bring clients and contractors together earlier in the process to create the conditions for better decisions – and therefore better certainty.

“The model ultimately means better project outcomes can be achieved, with greater certainty throughout delivery. The structure of the model was also important for providing clients with choice and flexibility. With six highly experienced collaborative partners appointed, clients have access to a wider range of expertise, which can be matched to their needs as they develop and deliver ambitious projects – and the best social value outcomes for clients possible.”

This is the third generation of the framework and forms part of the long-term strategic delivery partnership between Pagabo and YPO announced earlier this year. YPO acts as the centralised procurement authority for the £5 billion framework, while Pagabo is the framework manager responsible for design, delivery and ongoing management.

The framework agreement – which is now live and will run for four years - can be used by sectors such as local government, NHS and health service providers, blue light, housing and education.

To learn more about Pagabo and the National Framework for Major Works 2026, please visit www.pagabo.co.uk