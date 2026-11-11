RED Group Sets Sights on £325m Turnover as Major Expansion Plans Gather Pace

UK construction contractor RED Group has unveiled ambitious plans to increase annual turnover to £325 million by 2030, following a £1.5 million investment in restructuring its operations, strengthening management and expanding into new construction markets.

At a glance The announcement follows another year of revenue growth for the business, with turnover rising 11% to £190 million in the financial year ending March 2026, compared with £171 million the previous year.

Despite the increase in turnover, pre-tax profit declined from £4.1 million to £2.9 million as the company invested in additional management resources, upgraded business systems and expanded its office accommodation.

Overheads increased from £14 million to £16 million, while year-end cash reserves stood at £26 million, compared with £32 million previously.

The announcement follows another year of revenue growth for the business, with turnover rising 11% to £190 million in the financial year ending March 2026, compared with £171 million the previous year.

The latest figures mark ten consecutive years of annual revenue growth since RED Group was established, positioning the contractor for its next phase of expansion across the UK construction and property development sectors.

Despite the increase in turnover, pre-tax profit declined from £4.1 million to £2.9 million as the company invested in additional management resources, upgraded business systems and expanded its office accommodation. Overheads increased from £14 million to £16 million, while year-end cash reserves stood at £26 million, compared with £32 million previously.

However, RED is forecasting another year of double-digit revenue growth in 2026/27, which would take annual turnover beyond £200 million, with margins expected to reach approximately 3%.

Restructuring Creates Platform for National Expansion

The company's £1.5 million investment has supported a major organisational restructure, implemented in April 2026, designed to diversify its operations and pursue larger construction contracts across additional regions.

A key development has been the establishment of RED East, which joins the group's existing London and South West businesses. The new division will target opportunities across the Midlands and the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, strengthening the contractor's geographical reach.

RED has also launched a dedicated Major Projects division, targeting construction contracts valued at more than £60 million.

Alongside this, RED Tailored will focus on the luxury hospitality market, positioning the group to secure specialist construction and refurbishment projects within the high-end hotel sector.

The expansion strategy also includes strengthening the group's specialist construction capabilities. In April, RED acquired bespoke joinery manufacturer Form Midlands, complementing its existing One MEP mechanical and electrical business.

Together, these operations will support the group's ability to deliver complex building projects requiring specialist manufacturing, building services and high-quality interior finishes.

Major Projects Strengthen Construction Portfolio

RED Group's growing project portfolio demonstrates its expanding capabilities across commercial construction, office redevelopment, refurbishment and specialist fit-out.

The contractor recently secured the £50 million retrofit of 5 Chancery Lane in central London, taking over the scheme following the collapse of previous contractor Ardmore.

The project represents a significant addition to RED's London workload and highlights the continued demand for major refurbishment and repositioning schemes within the capital's commercial property market.

Other notable projects include the £52 million redevelopment of 40 Broadway in London, which further strengthens the contractor's track record in delivering substantial commercial buildings.

Outside the capital, RED has secured a growing presence in regional construction markets, including the £34 million Portwall Place office development in Bristol and the £19 million transformation of 78–90 Colmore Row in Birmingham.

These schemes reflect the group's increasing involvement in the redevelopment and modernisation of commercial property assets, as building owners and developers seek to improve the quality, performance and long-term value of existing buildings.

Graham Sturge, Chief Executive Officer of RED Group

Building on a Decade of Growth

Graham Sturge, Chief Executive Officer of RED Group, described the latest financial year as a pivotal moment in the company's development.

"The last financial year has been the best, and most important, in RED's journey," he said.

"Consistent turnover growth, year-on-year for 10 years since we founded the business, put us in the perfect position to shape the 'what next', and our response has been to invest in diversification."

Sturge added that the restructuring programme is already delivering positive results, with the company's order book providing greater confidence in its medium-term growth ambitions.

"That reorganisation, which came into place in April this year, has already borne fruit, with an order book for 2026/27 that's taking us towards the revenue and margin increase we set out to achieve and provides a solid foundation for 27/28."

£325m Turnover Target by 2030

RED Group's ambition to reach £325 million in annual turnover by 2030 represents a substantial increase from its current £190 million revenue base.

The strategy will be driven by regional expansion, larger construction contracts, growth in luxury hospitality and continued investment in specialist construction services.

With its newly established divisions targeting opportunities across London, the South West, the Midlands and the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, the contractor is seeking to establish a broader national presence while maintaining its focus on controlled growth.

The acquisition of Form Midlands and the development of its One MEP operation also provide opportunities to strengthen the group's technical capabilities and deliver more integrated construction services.

As RED enters its second decade, the combination of an expanding regional footprint, a diversified project portfolio and a strengthened management structure is expected to play a central role in achieving its 2030 ambitions.

With turnover already approaching £200 million, the group is positioning itself for a significant new chapter in its development, targeting larger projects, new markets and sustained growth across the UK built environment.