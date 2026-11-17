Plans for a major £100 million residential development in Liverpool city centre have taken a significant step forward after developer Packaged Living completed a Section 106 planning agreement with Liverpool City Council.

At a glance Plans for a major £100 million residential development in Liverpool city centre have taken a significant step forward after developer Packaged Living completed a Section 106 planning agreement with Liverpool City Council.

The £100 million scheme will occupy the former Blundell & Sons coal yard site, which was subsequently used as the Littlewoods computer centre.

The taller 25-storey building will accommodate 302 apartments, while the adjoining 19-storey tower will provide a further 132 homes.

The agreement clears a key outstanding planning requirement for the proposed twin-tower development at the junction of Old Hall Street and Leeds Street, paving the way for the delivery of 434 new apartments on a prominent brownfield site overlooking Liverpool's waterfront.

The scheme, being developed by Packaged Living in partnership with investment firm Affinius Capital, received planning committee support in 2025, with construction previously targeted to commence in early 2027.

Designed by Liverpool-based architectural practice Falconer Chester Hall, the development will introduce two residential towers of 19 and 25 storeys, contributing to the continued transformation of the city's northern commercial district.

Two Residential Towers to Transform Former Brownfield Site

The £100 million scheme will occupy the former Blundell & Sons coal yard site, which was subsequently used as the Littlewoods computer centre.

The taller 25-storey building will accommodate 302 apartments, while the adjoining 19-storey tower will provide a further 132 homes.

Together, the buildings will deliver 434 residential units, introducing a substantial new housing development within walking distance of Liverpool's waterfront and established commercial areas.

The proposals represent a significant regeneration opportunity for a previously developed site, replacing underutilised land with a modern residential scheme designed to support the city's growing urban population.

The development also forms part of the wider trend towards higher-density residential construction in Liverpool, where former commercial and industrial sites are increasingly being transformed into mixed-use and residential neighbourhoods.

Modern Residential Amenities and Public Realm Improvements

Alongside the new apartments, the development will incorporate a range of shared amenities designed to support contemporary city-centre living.

Facilities will include residents' lounges, co-working spaces, a gym and landscaped rooftop terraces, providing opportunities for recreation, social interaction and flexible working.

The scheme will also introduce new pedestrian and cycle routes through the site, improving connectivity between Old Hall Street, Leeds Street and the surrounding neighbourhood.

These public realm improvements are intended to create a more accessible development while strengthening connections with the wider city centre.

The inclusion of communal facilities and landscaped outdoor spaces reflects the growing emphasis on resident experience within professionally managed rental developments.

All-Electric Design Supports Sustainability Ambitions

Sustainability is a central consideration within the proposed development, with both residential towers designed around an all-electric building services strategy.

The scheme will incorporate air-source heat pumps and heat recovery systems, reducing reliance on conventional fossil fuel-based heating technologies.

The approach reflects the increasing importance of energy-efficient mechanical and electrical systems within high-rise residential construction.

For the building services sector, the development will involve the integration of modern heating, ventilation and energy recovery technologies within a substantial city-centre residential project.

These systems are intended to support efficient building operation and contribute to the long-term environmental performance of the development.

Revised Plans for Prominent Liverpool Site

Packaged Living and Affinius Capital acquired the brownfield site in 2022, identifying its potential for a major residential redevelopment.

Earlier proposals for the location, previously known as Ovatus, envisaged a considerably taller development comprising towers of 27 and 48 storeys.

The latest approved scheme represents a revised approach, with the two buildings reduced to 19 and 25 storeys while retaining a substantial residential offering.

The completion of the Section 106 agreement represents an important milestone in progressing the project towards construction.

With the principal planning requirements now addressed, the development partners can advance preparations for delivering the scheme, subject to the remaining project arrangements.

Continued Investment in Liverpool's Residential Regeneration

The £100 million development represents another significant investment in Liverpool's evolving residential property market.

For the city's construction and built environment sectors, the project offers opportunities across high-rise construction, architectural design, structural engineering, mechanical and electrical services, specialist fit-out and landscaping.

Once completed, the two towers will introduce 434 new homes alongside modern communal facilities and improved pedestrian connections, contributing to the ongoing regeneration of Liverpool's city centre.

The project also demonstrates the continued appetite for transforming prominent brownfield sites into high-density residential developments, helping reshape the city's skyline while bringing new life to previously underutilised urban locations.