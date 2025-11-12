Twin towers approved for Liverpool waterfront gateway

Packaged Living has secured planning consent for a landmark two-tower development overlooking Liverpool’s waterfront, unlocking 434 new homes and extensive resident amenities on the site of the former Littlewoods computer centre.

Rising to 19 and 25 storeys, the buildings will form a prominent gateway on the approach to the city’s commercial core. The scheme will deliver purpose-built homes for the private rented sector alongside shared facilities, with new public realm designed to improve permeability across the site and strengthen connections towards the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Demolition of the redundant computer centre is expected to begin early next year. Main construction is anticipated to start in early 2027, with a principal contractor yet to be appointed. The approved plans follow a period of public consultation, during which design revisions focused on townscape, active frontages at ground level and improved pedestrian links through the site.

Development manager Edwina Coward said the project reflects a collaborative approach with the local community: “We’re excited to be bringing forward a landmark development at this prominent gateway site and we’re so pleased to be able to provide more homes and public realm for this great city. An extensive public consultation unlocked the wisdom of the Liverpool public and we were delighted at the quality of people’s ideas and observations about how we could improve the scheme and connectivity towards the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and everything in between. The outcome is very much a shared vision.”

Architect Adam Hall of Falconer Chester Hall added that the composition is intended to anchor a cluster of taller buildings: “The buildings offer an elegant and confident entrance statement to the city’s commercial core in an area that delivers on the potential of clustering taller buildings. The views north towards Everton’s new stadium, Blackpool Tower and the Lake District fells beyond will take some beating.”

With consent secured, the team will move into procurement and technical design ahead of enabling works. The project is expected to contribute to Liverpool’s supply of high-quality city living while supporting local employment during construction and enhancing the waterfront approach with new public spaces and improved connectivity.

