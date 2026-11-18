Architectural practice Chapman Taylor has secured planning approval for a major transformation of The Trilogy, an established Build to Rent (BTR) residential development in Manchester, with proposals designed to significantly enhance resident facilities and modernise the scheme's accommodation offering.

At a glance The proposals will increase internal amenity accommodation from approximately 2,700 sq ft to 7,500 sq ft, providing residents with a considerably wider range of lifestyle and recreational spaces.

Barings acquired The Trilogy from Moorfield for £53.5 million in 2021, with the development originally delivered by Glenbrook.

The redevelopment, being brought forward on behalf of property investment manager Barings, will introduce new leisure, wellness and co-working facilities, alongside additional residential apartments and improved landscaped outdoor spaces.

Located on Ellesmere Street in Manchester's Cornbrook neighbourhood, The Trilogy was originally completed in 2019 and comprises 232 apartments across a prominent residential development.

The latest proposals represent a substantial investment in the existing property, reflecting the increasing importance of upgrading established Build to Rent schemes to meet changing resident expectations and maintain their competitiveness within the rental market.

Major Expansion of Residential Amenities

At the heart of the approved plans is a significant expansion of the development's communal facilities.

The proposals will increase internal amenity accommodation from approximately 2,700 sq ft to 7,500 sq ft, providing residents with a considerably wider range of lifestyle and recreational spaces.

A new amenity building will incorporate a modern gym, multi-purpose fitness studio and dedicated co-working hub, responding to the growing demand for flexible working and wellness facilities within residential developments.

Additional improvements will include a private dining room, games area and a new shared residents' terrace.

A connecting structure between Blocks A and B will create a wellness-focused corridor, bringing together several of the new facilities and improving connections throughout the development.

Eight New Apartments and Enhanced Outdoor Spaces

The transformation will also involve extending Block A upwards to accommodate eight additional apartments.

Following alterations elsewhere within the scheme, the proposals will deliver a net increase of six homes, taking the development's total residential provision to 238 apartments.

Alongside the new accommodation, Chapman Taylor's designs will introduce a range of improvements to the external environment.

These include enhanced landscaping, outdoor working spaces, an event pod and dedicated homeworking booths.

A pet-washing facility and dog agility area will also be incorporated, reflecting the increasing popularity of pet-friendly amenities within professionally managed residential communities.

Together, the improvements aim to create a more flexible and attractive living environment, supporting residents' wellbeing, social interaction and changing lifestyle requirements.

Repositioning an Established Build to Rent Asset

Barings acquired The Trilogy from Moorfield for £53.5 million in 2021, with the development originally delivered by Glenbrook.

As one of Manchester's earlier purpose-built rental developments, The Trilogy provides an example of how established residential assets can be repositioned to compete with newer schemes entering the market.

Chapman Taylor is leading the architectural design, with planning consultancy Lichfields supporting the proposals.

The redevelopment demonstrates the growing importance of asset enhancement within the Build to Rent sector, where investors are increasingly focusing on improving existing buildings rather than relying solely on new residential construction.

Responding to Changing Resident Expectations

The approved plans reflect the continued evolution of the UK's professionally managed rental housing market.

With newer Build to Rent developments increasingly incorporating extensive leisure facilities, communal workspaces and landscaped outdoor environments, existing properties face growing pressure to maintain competitive accommodation standards.

For architects, developers and property investors, this creates opportunities for refurbishment, building extensions, interior fit-out and the adaptation of existing residential accommodation.

The Trilogy's transformation highlights how targeted investment in building design and communal facilities can enhance resident experience while supporting the long-term commercial performance of residential assets.

With planning permission now secured, the project represents another important step in the evolution of Manchester's Build to Rent market, demonstrating how established residential developments can be adapted to meet the expectations of future generations of renters.